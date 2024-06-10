Headmaster cycles 800km to raise funds for Dale College

Notwithstanding the above, I did not attend Dale College. I completed my matric at one of its peer schools in East London. I felt the school was in decline, with educational outcomes and pupil discipline a particular point of concern. Regrettably, this would continue until Shaw arrived in 2018, when the national senior certificate pass rate had fallen to 75%, with only 33% of pupils achieving a Bachelor pass that year. Since then, however, a remarkable turnaround has occurred. A total 99% of pupils passed matric in 2022, with 59% achieving Bachelor passes.
Dale is synonymous with unearthing rugby talent. As I write, I note Aphelele Fassi (class of 2017) has been called up to the Springboks. He joins several other Old Dalians who have made it to the top levels in sport. In the modern era alone, they include Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Gcobani Bobo, Scarra Ntubeni, Tera Mtembu and many others. Fassi is the Player of the Year at the Sharks, while another Old Dalian, Kwanda Dimaza (2018) holds the same honour at the Pumas.
Jayden Hendrickse, the Springbok scrumhalf, is a notable case. Jayden attended Dale Junior before receiving a scholarship with a school in Durban. Dale did not have the resources to make him a counter offer, and he made the decision to leave his family behind and head to KwaZulu-Natal. The reality is that while we have talented young boys here, we simply cannot compete with well-resourced schools who can offer Hendrickse, and many other Dale Junior pupils, a full scholarship or some form of financial assistance. This is an example of the challenges Shaw’s cycle from eQonce to Northwood aims to address.
The challenge is to support Dale College by sponsoring the headmaster’s journey at a rate of 50 cents per kilometre. All proceeds will act as seed capital for the Financial Assistance Fund. Larger contributions and partnerships are also sought, and school management is available to discuss this
Dale College is an iconic school in many ways. The recent turnaround in academic outcome fortifies the idea that such talent need not be limited to the sports field, but is based instead on strong, holistic foundations. It is important for the entire educational landscape that schools like Dale College continue to produce role models and achievers who inspire the young men of this country, and I do hope you will partner with us in furtherance of this objective.
Per Ardua ad Astra (through adversity to the stars).
Tembani is the principal's assistant at Dale College
Headmaster cycles 800km to raise funds for Dale College
Image: Supplied
My former boss, Dr Garth Shaw, has undertaken to cycle from Dale College eQonce to Northwood School eThekwini, where he will become headmaster from July.
Shaw, his father Vincent, and Cayde Muldoon from Northwood School left Dale on Thursday and are riding along the Wild Coast, slowly covering the scenic 800km.
The purpose of the journey is to raise seed capital for the newly established Andy Andrews Financial Assistance Fund, which will be for the benefit of deserving pupils from eQonce who cannot afford the school fees charged by Dale.
Dale College is a special place. I fondly remember attending the primary school in the early noughties, and receiving a truly world-class foundation. Aside from the quality of teaching and coaching received, Dale instilled a mentality and self-esteem that is evident in every Dalian you meet.
Their planned route through the rugged and untouched Wild Coast is fitting as it appreciates the latent beauty and potential of our country.
I encourage the reader to view our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DaleCollege/) for regular updates and videos of their progress.
There’s a certain charisma about the Dalian, and I have no doubt it is this charisma and infectious positivity that inspires Shaw to make this gruelling nine-day journey.
Notwithstanding the above, I did not attend Dale College. I completed my matric at one of its peer schools in East London. I felt the school was in decline, with educational outcomes and pupil discipline a particular point of concern. Regrettably, this would continue until Shaw arrived in 2018, when the national senior certificate pass rate had fallen to 75%, with only 33% of pupils achieving a Bachelor pass that year. Since then, however, a remarkable turnaround has occurred. A total 99% of pupils passed matric in 2022, with 59% achieving Bachelor passes.
Dale is synonymous with unearthing rugby talent. As I write, I note Aphelele Fassi (class of 2017) has been called up to the Springboks. He joins several other Old Dalians who have made it to the top levels in sport. In the modern era alone, they include Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Gcobani Bobo, Scarra Ntubeni, Tera Mtembu and many others. Fassi is the Player of the Year at the Sharks, while another Old Dalian, Kwanda Dimaza (2018) holds the same honour at the Pumas.
Jayden Hendrickse, the Springbok scrumhalf, is a notable case. Jayden attended Dale Junior before receiving a scholarship with a school in Durban. Dale did not have the resources to make him a counter offer, and he made the decision to leave his family behind and head to KwaZulu-Natal. The reality is that while we have talented young boys here, we simply cannot compete with well-resourced schools who can offer Hendrickse, and many other Dale Junior pupils, a full scholarship or some form of financial assistance. This is an example of the challenges Shaw’s cycle from eQonce to Northwood aims to address.
The challenge is to support Dale College by sponsoring the headmaster’s journey at a rate of 50 cents per kilometre. All proceeds will act as seed capital for the Financial Assistance Fund. Larger contributions and partnerships are also sought, and school management is available to discuss this
Dale College is an iconic school in many ways. The recent turnaround in academic outcome fortifies the idea that such talent need not be limited to the sports field, but is based instead on strong, holistic foundations. It is important for the entire educational landscape that schools like Dale College continue to produce role models and achievers who inspire the young men of this country, and I do hope you will partner with us in furtherance of this objective.
Per Ardua ad Astra (through adversity to the stars).
Tembani is the principal's assistant at Dale College
READ MORE:
School pupils take to the skies in project opening doors for a new generation of pilots
What you can expect to pay for public and private schools if you’re a parent to a newborn in 2024
School fees to spike in new year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos