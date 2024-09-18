Ideas

Hiring foreigners in South Africa: Legal must-haves for employers

18 September 2024 - 11:07 By Tertius Wessels
For certain positions, employers must prepare a skills transfer plan to ensure that skills are being transferred to South African employees. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Hasloo

As South Africa’s economy becomes increasingly integrated with global markets, businesses are seeking foreign talent to fill critical roles.

Hiring a foreigner in South Africa is not as straightforward as recruiting a local candidate, however. South African labour law imposes strict requirements that employers and foreign employees must meet to ensure compliance. Employers who fail to adhere to these regulations risk facing penalties, reputational damage or legal action.

While the South African business landscape thrives on diversity, under the Immigration Act employers are prohibited from hiring a foreigner unless they possess a valid work visa.

Additionally, the Employment Services Act mandates that employers must first ensure that no suitable South African citizen or permanent resident is available to fill the position before considering a foreign worker.

These laws aim to balance South Africa’s need for skilled labour with the protection of local workers.

When hiring a foreigner, employers should be diligent in gathering these crucial documents:

  1. Work Visa: A valid work visa is non-negotiable. The visa must correspond to the type of work the foreigner will be performing (for example general work visa, critical skills visa, intra-company transfer visa).
  2. Proof of Qualifications: Employers should verify that the foreign worker possesses the qualifications and skills claimed. In some cases, qualifications obtained abroad may need to be verified through the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
  3. Passport: A valid passport with at least 30 days' validity after the intended departure date from South Africa.
  4. Proof of Residence: Foreign employees must provide evidence of legal residence in South Africa. This could be a residential lease or proof of accommodation.
  5. Employment Contract: A written employment contract outlining the terms and conditions of employment is essential. This contract must align with South Africa’s labour laws and regulations.
  6. Skills Transfer Plan: For certain positions, employers must prepare a skills transfer plan to ensure that skills are being transferred to South African employees.
  7. Tax Documentation: Employers must ensure the foreigner is registered with Sars and has the appropriate tax clearances in place.

Employers who hire foreign nationals without valid work visas may face hefty fines or even imprisonment. Non-compliance with these regulations can result in severe penalties, including fines of up to R100,000.

The department of home affairs conducts regular audits to ensure compliance, and businesses found in violation of immigration or labour laws could also be banned from employing foreigners in future. It is therefore crucial for employers to adhere strictly to these legal requirements to avoid legal repercussions and ensure a smooth hiring process.

By understanding and complying with these legal requirements, South African businesses can successfully integrate foreign talent into their workforce, driving innovation and growth while staying within the bounds of the law.

• Advocate Tertius Wessels is legal director at Strata-g Labour Solutions.

