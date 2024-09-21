HERMAN MASHABA | Every party working with the DA finds the experience destructive
It seems like loyalty is a one-way street for the DA and their supporters
21 September 2024 - 08:00
If Cilliers Brink were an ANC mayor, he would be regarded by the same people who defend him now as average by any objective measurement of the current state of the City of Tshwane. Do you doubt this? Then challenge yourself to read on. ..
