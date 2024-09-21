WATCH | Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra: An enchanting and heavenly experience

There has been a growing trend in the South African social media space lately underpinned by the now famous “No DNA just RSA” tag.
This trend follows on the recent buoyancy of the global and local South African image, where it seems like we are just winning at everything. Some have even poked fun by asking, “what if South Africa is heaven?”
This is how good we feel as a nation when we do right, when we win at life, when we find hope, when we pull together. I can’t help but feel warm and fuzzy inside when I reflect on the positive little pockets of heaven we have experienced lately and I for one want to revel in these moments, embrace them and treasure our South African heaven.
The infamous rap artist Marshall Mathers (aka Eminem) once said “... seize the moment, try to freeze it and own it, squeeze it and hold it, ‘cause we consider these minutes golden” and no truer words could have been spoken when I think of the night I spent at the Wits Linder Auditorium, enthralled by the performance of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO), conducted by the amazingly talented trumpeter and composer Marcus Wyatt.
On a quiet, chilly night in Johannesburg, I made my way to the venue in Parktown, not knowing what to expect, but intrigued enough to want to have a different experience on a night out. My husband who had been to such an event before and a lover of music and arts like me, seemed quite excited about this event. I know how technical he can get about music and his excitement reassured me that there was something here, something I might really like. Low and behold, the JPO not only superseded my expectations musically but the entire experience completely blew my mind. It was almost, dare I say, a spiritual experience like no other. From the selection of compositions, to the arrangement of music and out of this world performances of the vocalists, it was a slice of heaven on earth.
What also made this experience particularly special was the variety of patrons that attended this event. Normally when you go to an event you expect a specific group of people to attend and you can almost pigeonhole or stereotype the crowd even before you go to an event. I mean when I go to a tech and innovation event with hubby, I know I will be surrounded by nerdy business heads who are all excited to talk to you about the next big thing, God bless their souls, but you know what I mean. At this event however was a mix of young and old, black and white, music lovers, intellectuals and just ordinary everyday South Africans who came out to mingle, share this experience and celebrate the talent performing before us. It was magical to witness this hotpot of different cultures and people come together.
This extraordinarily beautiful melting pot of power through diversity was deeply enriched by the story and performance of our very own legendary vocalist Tutu Puoane, whose charisma and authenticity shone through like a beacon of light on a hill as she shared heart-warming titbits about how she met her husband while pursuing her dreams in musical arts abroad. Her performances were just as amazing as her life story.
Fellow vocalist and poet Siyabonga Mthembu’s ability to add emotion and self-reflection in his delivery, forcing you to think deeper and more meaningfully about ourselves as a society, was just the perfect combination that made this all round performance a masterful and memorable display of music, poetry and talent. This was truly art in motion and isn’t that why we appreciate and need art as society, so that through these stories and compositions, music and poetry becomes our mirror that not only reflects our past and our present struggles but also gives us a glimpse of hope and what we could be.
WATCH | Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra: An enchanting and heavenly experience
Vocalist and poet Siyabonga Mthembu’s ability to add emotion and self-reflection in his delivery forces one to think deeper and more meaningfully about ourselves as a society.
Image: Supplied
There has been a growing trend in the South African social media space lately underpinned by the now famous “No DNA just RSA” tag.
This trend follows on the recent buoyancy of the global and local South African image, where it seems like we are just winning at everything. Some have even poked fun by asking, “what if South Africa is heaven?”
This is how good we feel as a nation when we do right, when we win at life, when we find hope, when we pull together. I can’t help but feel warm and fuzzy inside when I reflect on the positive little pockets of heaven we have experienced lately and I for one want to revel in these moments, embrace them and treasure our South African heaven.
The infamous rap artist Marshall Mathers (aka Eminem) once said “... seize the moment, try to freeze it and own it, squeeze it and hold it, ‘cause we consider these minutes golden” and no truer words could have been spoken when I think of the night I spent at the Wits Linder Auditorium, enthralled by the performance of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO), conducted by the amazingly talented trumpeter and composer Marcus Wyatt.
On a quiet, chilly night in Johannesburg, I made my way to the venue in Parktown, not knowing what to expect, but intrigued enough to want to have a different experience on a night out. My husband who had been to such an event before and a lover of music and arts like me, seemed quite excited about this event. I know how technical he can get about music and his excitement reassured me that there was something here, something I might really like. Low and behold, the JPO not only superseded my expectations musically but the entire experience completely blew my mind. It was almost, dare I say, a spiritual experience like no other. From the selection of compositions, to the arrangement of music and out of this world performances of the vocalists, it was a slice of heaven on earth.
What also made this experience particularly special was the variety of patrons that attended this event. Normally when you go to an event you expect a specific group of people to attend and you can almost pigeonhole or stereotype the crowd even before you go to an event. I mean when I go to a tech and innovation event with hubby, I know I will be surrounded by nerdy business heads who are all excited to talk to you about the next big thing, God bless their souls, but you know what I mean. At this event however was a mix of young and old, black and white, music lovers, intellectuals and just ordinary everyday South Africans who came out to mingle, share this experience and celebrate the talent performing before us. It was magical to witness this hotpot of different cultures and people come together.
This extraordinarily beautiful melting pot of power through diversity was deeply enriched by the story and performance of our very own legendary vocalist Tutu Puoane, whose charisma and authenticity shone through like a beacon of light on a hill as she shared heart-warming titbits about how she met her husband while pursuing her dreams in musical arts abroad. Her performances were just as amazing as her life story.
Fellow vocalist and poet Siyabonga Mthembu’s ability to add emotion and self-reflection in his delivery, forcing you to think deeper and more meaningfully about ourselves as a society, was just the perfect combination that made this all round performance a masterful and memorable display of music, poetry and talent. This was truly art in motion and isn’t that why we appreciate and need art as society, so that through these stories and compositions, music and poetry becomes our mirror that not only reflects our past and our present struggles but also gives us a glimpse of hope and what we could be.
COMPETITION | Win Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra tickets by answering easy quiz
This entire experience reminded me of the story of Trevor Heinrich, a coloured gentleman who lives in Cape Town and had been an All Blacks supporter for 50 years. He recently switched to being a Springbok supporter. When asked why he hadn’t supported the Springboks all along and chose to support the New Zealand All Blacks, he said “there was a lot of bitterness ... justified bitterness” because there was no feeling of patriotism at that time, referring to our dark and twisted racially divisive past.
He converted because the Springbok team, that is doing amazing things in representing our country on and off the field, is finally truly representative of us all. The thing about the Springboks that people love is that they are a symbol, a shining example of what we can truly achieve. This is the hope we all share in this country and what is life without hope, without aspiration and a dream of a better tomorrow? This is why we followed Mandela and celebrated Tata, because of the dream.
To me the Springboks represent a pocket of heaven we all wish for and long for and much like the Springboks on the world stage, the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra on the local front is another pocket of South African heaven without a doubt. It embodies all the goodness of our artistic expression and celebration of our multiculturalism and diversity in a beautiful way that one can only describe as heavenly. Long may it continue so we can bask in the warmth of yet another little pocket of South African heaven brought to you by yours truly ... Ladies and gentlemen, the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra. What a bunch of winners and we are all richer and winners through them.
The series of JPO concerts include the JPO Symphonic Jazz Festival featuring Marcus Wyatt and Karend Devroop. The epic iNkosi uShaka: Umbono, Isizwe Isiphetho (King Shaka: A Vision, A Nation, A Destiny) will take the spotlight as a Heritage Day special art offering.
The concerts will be held at Wits University's Linder Auditorium on Sunday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 24.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
A symphony to lift the spirits
Dollar Brand and the South African Swiss Jazz Affair
Busta Rhymes, Jason Derulo set to rock this weekend's DStv Delicious Festival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos