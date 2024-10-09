Recognising that the rise of AI necessitates a parallel investment in human capital, we are also committed to equipping our workforce with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Our robust upskilling and reskilling programmes are designed to foster a future-ready workforce, capable of adapting to the evolving demands of the digital age. AI requires commitment, complacency is not an option. To be a leader requires a collective commitment from ICT leaders to embrace a new era of boldness, collaboration and strategic foresight.
Africa must build its AI-driven future, not dependence
South Africa is home to exceptional talent with the potential to become global leaders in artificial intelligence
This week, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm awarded the pioneers of machine learning a Nobel prize in physics.
Geoffrey Hinton, fondly known as the “godfather of AI”, and John Hopfield were honoured for “foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks”.
The win, which fortuitously coincided with this week’s AI-themed Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (Satnac), reinforces the global importance of AI as vital for the 21st century. It is encouraging that in this context Africa is emerging as a key player in AI adoption.
In South Africa, data shows more than 60% of workers regularly use generative AI and nearly 85% are interested in AI training. This drive leaves South Africa well positioned for growth in an increasingly tech-enabled economy, with the market set to reach R6.9bn by 2025. However, there is a growing realisation that Africa must focus on developing its own AI solutions to address its unique needs and opportunities.
Prof Benjamin Rosman of Wits University told Satnac delegates Africa must move beyond simply using AI and instead become a developer of AI solutions tailored to its unique challenges. Instead of replicating the West's approach, Africa must chart its own AI path. Though we still have some way to go, our path is driven by local needs, fuelled by a wealth of untapped data and focused on building a future of technological sovereignty.
Rosman said: “Shifting from consumer to creator will allow Africa to harness the power of AI to address its own problems and drive progress. This requires nurturing local talent, fostering innovation and empowering African people to leverage AI for their specific needs.”
AI weather turns wild again
Businesses recognise AI’s ability to streamline operations, boost productivity and drive innovation. This burgeoning ecosystem holds immense promise for transforming industries, addressing societal challenges and positioning South Africa as a global leader in responsible AI development.
To achieve this requires a fundamental shift in perspective, moving away from a consumer mindset to one of innovation and ownership. As Mark Nasila, author of African Artificial Intelligence: Discovering Africa’s AI Identity, argues, Africa must view data as its most valuable resource, akin to gold or platinum. This data, reflecting the continent's diverse population, unique challenges and untapped potential, holds the key to unlocking AI solutions tailored to African contexts.
It's about strategically leveraging AI to generate tangible, real-world impact, addressing our unique socioeconomic challenges and driving sustainable progress. Telkom is already witnessing this potential translate into tangible outcomes. We are strategically deploying AI to optimise our network infrastructure, extending connectivity to underserved communities and bridging the digital divide.
Our investments in AI, including a platform specifically engineered for local language processing, exemplify our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring language does not become a barrier to participation in the digital economy. What’s more, we are informed largely by a “digital first” approach. While there is always an option for human interaction we have a vision to enable our customers to be able to perform any service online without the need for a human agent.
Recognising that the rise of AI necessitates a parallel investment in human capital, we are also committed to equipping our workforce with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Our robust upskilling and reskilling programmes are designed to foster a future-ready workforce, capable of adapting to the evolving demands of the digital age. AI requires commitment, complacency is not an option. To be a leader requires a collective commitment from ICT leaders to embrace a new era of boldness, collaboration and strategic foresight.
It is encouraging that at a policy level there is recognition that collaboration, with a strong sense of urgency, is what will enable South Africa to benefit from AI as a technological tool to drive social and economic progress. The ICT industry is aligned with the government’s collaborative approach, reaffirmed this Satnac by communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi.
We must dismantle the silos that often hinder progress, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that brings together government, industry and academia, through events such as Satnac. By sharing knowledge, pooling resources and working in unison we can create an environment where AI innovation flourishes. Investing in local talent is not merely a social responsibility, it is an economic imperative.
South Africa is home to exceptional talent with the potential to become global leaders in AI. We must nurture this talent pool by supporting young people with access to education and research initiatives of the ICT industry and academic institutions through the Telkom Centre of Excellence Programme.
The next generation of AI innovators is poised to emerge. It is our responsibility to empower them to shape the future. As we develop and deploy AI solutions we must do so responsibly, ethically and with a deep understanding of the potential societal impact.
Fairness, transparency and accountability must be the bedrock of our AI journey, ensuring these powerful technologies are harnessed for the greater good, benefiting us all.
• Dr Mmaki Jantjies is group executive for innovation and transformation at Telkom
