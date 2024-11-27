OPINION | Ecological and economic argument to turn Outeniqua steam line into cycling trail

Retro-fitting a network of effective (safe, attractive, continuous and direct) bicycle paths into an established urban area is extremely challenging. In 1979 Cape Town approved an ambitious three-year plan to do just this. Sadly, that little was attempted before the project was abandoned, losing opportunities that existed then. A concerted effort is underway again and needs encouragement.
Do not lose this opportunity!
It is astounding that for 18 years the most idyllic and practical cycling and walking trail in southern Africa has been ignored. Equally remarkable is it has not been lost, because it would be impossible regain.
This is a public right of way, which avoids roads, meanders at a gentle gradient for 67km through magnificent scenery, from the middle of George, through Wilderness and Sedgefield to the centre of Knysna. It could easily be extended to Plettenberg Bay and beyond, linking George with Gqeberha 350km away within the decade.
The state-owned enterprise, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is the custodian of this disused, economically unviable branch line. Early this year TFR acknowledged receipt of my proposal and request for the 25-year concession it offered for the use of this public right of way. TFR has yet to publicly announce its decision.
I have long and earnestly wished for the public to enjoy unrestricted access to this ecological gem for mobility, be it walking, jogging or running, or cycling for recreation, commuting or touring.
Steam trains are no longer used in most countries because they are that inefficient and cost too much to operate. Diesel-electric locomotives saved the railways huge sums of money, and electric locomotives even more.
The old George-to-Knysna route could be extended all the way to Gqerberha
Much of planet Earth is no longer as pristine as it was before the discovery of steam power for transportation two centuries ago.
The persistent pollution of the air that followed, accelerated by burning fossil fuels, has now overwhelmed almost all life on earth, in particular toddlers and the elderly.
To repair the damage caused by extreme weather and retard global warming by quickening the migration from fossil fuels to clean renewable energy requires trillions. Domestic solar-heated water and electricity from PV arrays are effective; but mobility remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels.
There is a low-cost COP29 Mobility Project we could, and should, initiate immediately to reduce air pollution: turn the defunct Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe tourist steam train line along the Garden Route into a cycle trail.
The old George-to-Knysna railway route could ultimately stretch through to Gqeberha. My proposal carries economic and health benefits, offers an affordable transport option for locals and is green friendly.
It is hard to believe that 50 years ago that few people in South Africa dared to ride a bicycle. Roads, built for motorised vehicles, had become congested and hostile for cyclists and pedestrians. Parents would not risk allowing their children ride to school, choosing instead to ferry them by car, exacerbating the situation.
The Choo Tjoe railway has been stolen piece by piece and sleeper by sleeper. - Video: Brümilda Swartbooi, George Herald
Thousands now cycle because once a year, since 1978, the Argus Cycle Tour clears the beautiful roads around the Cape Peninsula of motorised vehicles to allow cyclists to ride. The event, which has been replicated elsewhere in the country, is globally renowned and exists today as the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It has become Cape Town’s premier annual tourist attraction, supporting permanent businesses as well as charities.
When that young children get their first bicycle they learn to ride in no time at all and revel in the speed they can achieve. Adults cycle for recreation and utility, because a bicycle enables them to travel much faster than walking and gives them a top speed about twice as fast as they can run.
Our road system remains hostile to cyclists, inhibiting many and prompting others to take to the hills for safety, fresh air and delightful scenery. But the hills are not where the houses, schools, shops, offices, restaurants and people are who want to ride.
Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe, cycle trail battle for control of defunct line
There are a few steam trains around the world being used as tourist attractions, but for regular scheduled service there are none. The commercially used steam trains in Chinese coal and iron industry at Sadaoling has become a magnet for steam train enthusiasts.
Today just a few privately-owned steam locomotives are still operating in South Africa, including the ones being used by the 5-star luxury train Rovos Rail, and the tourist train Apple Express.
We have to stop burning coal to enable as many people as possible to benefit daily from this gem of a trail. When the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe stopped running between George and Knysna 18 years ago it required a R10m subsidy per annum; and on days when it did run it went from Knysna to George in the morning and returned in the afternoon.
We need to demonstrate of how effective a Rail Trail could be; the health benefits, the economic benefits and the ecological benefits. The sale of the steel rails would be more than sufficient for the conversion.
If you would like to support this low-cost, innovative and enterprising COP Mobility Project, please scan this QR code and sign my public petition.
• John Stegmann is one of the co-founders of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, formerly known as the Argus Cycle Tour. He has been in a battle with steam enthusiasts for control of the defunct Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe line along the Garden Route. He lives in Plettenberg Bay.
