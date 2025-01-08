KAY SEXWALE | Helen Zille's bull$#%t politics: How the DA defends inequality with insults

A report by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute revealed Cape Town’s housing backlog disproportionately affects black communities, with township residents waiting decades for access to decent shelter. Meanwhile, the city continues to prioritise developments in affluent areas, perpetuating spatial inequality and denying black South Africans their right to dignified living conditions.
Helen Zille, the DA's former leader and now federal council chair, has again demonstrated her trademark uncouthness in public discourse.
Known for her abrasive language and inflammatory social media rants, Zille recently dismissed Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s criticism of the DA’s failure to address inequality in the Western Cape with a crude response on X (formerly Twitter): “Bullshit, the DA government does more for the people in Khayelitsha than in Camps Bay.”
Such outbursts are unbecoming of a senior political leader and emblematic of the DA’s inability — or unwillingness — to engage constructively with criticism. Instead of addressing the systemic and historical inequalities that perpetuate poverty in black townships such as Khayelitsha, Zille resorts to insults and combative rhetoric. This crass approach not only disrespects the lived realities of millions of South Africans but also signals a troubling lack of accountability.
Zille’s social media activity has long been a source of controversy. From her infamous defence of colonialism to her repeated use of the word “bullshit” to dismiss critics, her rants are characterised by an arrogance and tone-deafness that alienate many South Africans. Rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue, Zille uses her platform to belittle opponents and deflect attention from her party’s failings.
Her recent comments about Khayelitsha are a case in point. By comparing the development of a historically marginalised black township to that of Camps Bay, one of South Africa’s wealthiest and most privileged suburbs, Zille reveals an alarming disregard for the structural inequities that define Cape Town as the world’s most unequal city.
Under DA rule, Cape Town has become a stark symbol of apartheid’s enduring legacy. Wealthy, predominantly white areas such as Camps Bay enjoy world-class infrastructure, pristine beaches and well-maintained public services. Meanwhile, black townships such as Khayelitsha and Nyanga remain plagued by inadequate housing, poor sanitation and limited economic opportunities.
Zille’s claim that the DA does “more for the people in Khayelitsha than in Camps Bay” is not only misleading but also offensive. Camps Bay’s prosperity is a direct result of decades of apartheid-era policies that funnelled resources and opportunities into white areas while systematically depriving black communities. The DA’s continued underinvestment in black townships perpetuates this inequality, further entrenching poverty and exclusion.
One of the most glaring examples of the DA’s failure to address inequality is its housing policy. Despite receiving billions in national revenue, the DA-controlled Western Cape has consistently prioritised middle-income housing developments, which disproportionately benefit white citizens. Poor black residents, who are more likely to work in informal sectors, are often excluded from these projects due to restrictive eligibility criteria.
A report by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute revealed Cape Town’s housing backlog disproportionately affects black communities, with township residents waiting decades for access to decent shelter. Meanwhile, the city continues to prioritise developments in affluent areas, perpetuating spatial inequality and denying black South Africans their right to dignified living conditions.
Zille’s combative style is mirrored by other DA leaders, such as former party leader Tony Leon. He responded to Zille’s critique on Mashatile on the X platform by attacking the deputy president’s rumoured personal living arrangements in Cape Town, calling it a “borrowed mansion” in Constantia. This deflection tactic is typical of Leon, who has also long been accused of downplaying apartheid’s enduring effects.
Leon’s elitism is further underscored by allegations that he sought tenders in the City of Johannesburg during its DA-led administration. Reports from Daily Maverick suggest Leon leveraged his political connections to secure favourable treatment, raising serious questions about the DA’s commitment to ethical governance.
Zille’s use of crude language and social media rants reveal a broader truth about the DA: it is a party that prioritises insults over solutions and deflections over accountability. Her comments reflect a profound insensitivity to the lived experiences of black South Africans who continue to bear the brunt of apartheid’s legacy.
The DA’s refusal to confront systemic inequality is not simply a matter of poor governance. It is a deliberate choice to maintain the status quo. By failing to invest in black townships at the same scale as affluent suburbs, the DA ensures the privileges of a wealthy white minority are preserved while the majority black population remains mired in poverty.
If the DA is serious about building an inclusive South Africa it must abandon its culture of insults and deflection. Leaders such as Zille must stop dismissing legitimate criticism as “bullshit” and start addressing the structural inequalities that plague cities such as Cape Town. Until then, the DA will remain a party that governs for the privileged few while condemning the majority to continued marginalisation and deprivation.
