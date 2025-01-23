Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending

23 January 2025 - 15:05 By Kieno Kammies
In Zambia, Lupiya, cofounded by Evelyn Kaingu (CEO) and Muchu Kaingu (CTO), is revolutionising access to finance. By simplifying borrowing for underserved communities, Lupiya provides low-interest, fixed-rate loans tailored to individuals, businesses and women.

Evelyn leads the mission to empower Zambians while Muchu drives the technology that makes financial inclusion scalable and secure. Lupiya’s unique approach prioritises transparency and accessibility.

Personal loans for civil servants, working capital for entrepreneurs and women-focused loans ensure diverse needs are met, fostering economic growth and empowerment. This combination of leadership and innovation is transforming how Zambians access financial opportunities.

Now they will be taking their solution to the rest of the continent. By bridging the financial gap, Lupiya is building resilience and enabling growth across communities. Evelyn and Muchu’s shared vision of fair, inclusive finance is creating a more equitable future, one loan at a time, with Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies.

