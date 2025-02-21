Water is life and a basic human right as enshrined in the constitution.
It is a disgrace, a threat to our constitutional democracy and a violation of human rights for tap water to run dry.
The R3.4bn De Hoop Dam was completed some years ago to supply water to Sekhukhune district, Limpopo residents and neighbouring provinces such as North West and Mpumalanga where service delivery was of a poor standard. What amazes me is that villages near the dam are still without clean running tap water.
What a disgrace.
In 2014 former president Jacob Zuma officially opened the 347-million cubic metre De Hoop Dam to fast-track infrastructure projects in the country.
Today residents are disappointed to see people walking through thick bush to reach wells and fountains to access fresh clean water.
Most residents rely on borehole water, which is expensive and insufficient to meet the demand.
We are appealing for assistance to resolve this situation.
Thomo Nkgadima
Limpopo
LETTER | R3.4bn dam project leaves locals high and dry
Image: VELI NHLAPO
