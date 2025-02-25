Ideas

NOMVUYISO BATYI | Icasa’s satellite internet licensing plans on shaky ground

Authority needs to conduct an independent analysis to determine the policy principles best suited for South Africa

25 February 2025 - 12:53 By Nomvuyiso Batyi

After three days of hearings, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is considering what it says will be an “informed and inclusive approach to the framework for satellite services in South Africa”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NOMVUYISO BATYI | Icasa’s satellite internet licensing plans on shaky ground Ideas
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The ANC behaves as if it still has a majority Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Dear students, shake the tree and force change Opinion & Analysis
  4. GUGULETHU NDEBELE | Healing is learning: SA should invest in trauma-based ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Go figure: sometimes cash leaks are big enough to be the elephant ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SPHEREx Mission Countdown: Preview to Launch
Dancing in Damascus: Syrians cling to culture under Islamist rule | REUTERS