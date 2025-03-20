Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Torleif Svensson, the man who captured history

20 March 2025 - 12:50 By Kieno Kammies
Some people chase their passions. For Torleif Svensson, passion found him.

A former quantity surveyor with no formal photographic training, he hustled his way into history, capturing some of the most iconic images ever taken. His career wasn’t built on degrees or credentials, it was fuelled by instinct, action and an unrelenting drive to be where the moment happened.

Among his many legendary shots, one stands alone: Svensson is the only person with footage of Freddie Mercury’s last concert — an event no-one knew would be the singer’s final bow. He was there, not because he had exclusive access, but because he made it his business to be there. That ability to seize an opportunity, to act without hesitation, defines his success far more than any technical skill.

But his story goes beyond photography. Svensson’s life is a lesson in attitude — show up, take risks and never wait for permission. Now, with a deep commitment to Africa, he’s using his craft to give back, proving that success is not just about capturing moments but about making them matter.

