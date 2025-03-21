This extension will not only connect townships but also key Special Economic Zones (SEZ), triggering development and investment at those stations, which are catalysts for employment and socio-economic growth.
Given the project's magnitude, it has been divided into five manageable phases. Phase one extends from the existing Gautrain Marlboro Station to Little Falls Station, with route determination commencing in 2018 and concluding in 2022. This milestone sets the foundation for subsequent phases.
MFANELO NTSOBI | Gauteng rail extension project, a catalyst for socio-economic growth
All our communities must get involved to help determine the path the province should follow in making rail extensions a reality
While delivering the Gauteng state of the province address (Sopa), premier Panyaza Lesufi highlighted the significance of the province’s proposed rapid rail extension project in helping drive inclusive growth and job creation in the province.
We welcome Lesufi’s expressed commitment to the Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network (GRRIN) extensions project and his recognition of the project as central to growing Gauteng while helping transform its transport landscape.
The GRRIN extensions project is one of the key infrastructure development projects in Gauteng. It is aimed at transforming spatial development, reindustrialisation of the transport industry, stimulating economic growth in the province, and, most importantly, enabling the passenger rail network to form the backbone of a modernised and integrated public transport system for the Gauteng Province.
This rapid rail extensions project is a key element of the 25-Year Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP25) which prioritises a passenger rail network as the backbone of the province's modernised and integrated transport system.
This master plan was developed to enable province-wide mobility as well as societal development by addressing future traffic demands through an integrated and efficient transport system. The ITMP25 highlights that Gauteng will face severe traffic congestion and related challenges unless timely interventions are implemented.
Gautrain bleeding passengers, but its expansion is still a priority
The ITMP25 amplifies the National Rail Policy which places rail as a competitive, effective, sustainable, and valued transport mode, which will strengthen our country’s economic growth and social development by 2050. We should not forget that the climate change policy, which advocates for a low-carbon economy and future, reminds us that rail is a viable and cleaner mode of transport to help us meet our carbon reduction targets.
We accept that Gauteng is the economic powerhouse of South Africa and that when Gauteng grows, South Africa grows.
The province is the smallest province that has an ever-increasing population whose mobility needs must be met, despite the congestion on our roads. This traffic congestion hinders not only mobility but also affect our ability to grow our province. If this growth were to be left unmitigated, our road networks would continue to be adversely affected by congestion that affects mobility and productivity. Therefore by extending and adequately optimising rail networks we can significantly reduce road congestion by offering a viable alternative to driving.
This extension will not only connect townships but also key Special Economic Zones (SEZ), triggering development and investment at those stations, which are catalysts for employment and socio-economic growth.
A comprehensive Feasibility Study for Possible Rapid Rail Extensions, completed in 2016, concluded that extensions to the Gauteng rapid rail network will alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity and the quality of public transport.
We strongly believe that this investment will immensely benefit the region, its people and its economy.
We concur with Lesufi that the rail extension will ignite significant growth in property, retail, and logistics along its path. In doing that we will also be changing the landscape of our province and ushering in an era of growth and economic development which invites job creation.
Therefore the rapid rail extensions from the current stations, mostly in the suburbs, to other economic nodes and townships like Soweto and Mamelodi are at the heart of our efforts to reverse apartheid spatial development, while ensuring inclusive connectivity.
The MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is correct in asserting that “to tackle inequality, we need to undo apartheid spatial planning, which has scattered our communities and forced many people to live far from areas of work and opportunity. Transport connectivity not only lead to the integration of communities and create a culture of social inclusion but also opens opportunities for job seekers, business, suppliers and investors.”
Given the project's magnitude, it has been divided into five manageable phases. Phase one extends from the existing Gautrain Marlboro Station to Little Falls Station, with route determination commencing in 2018 and concluding in 2022. This milestone sets the foundation for subsequent phases.
We welcome the commitment of MEC Diale-Tlabela, who, two days after Lesufi’s Sopa, invited public review and written comments on the Draft Route Determination Report for the Soweto Extension and Cosmo City Junction rail extensions. This timeous move by the MEC signifies the commitment of the provincial government to making the dream of rail as the province’s transport backbone a reality.
All our communities must get involved to help determine the path the province should follow in making rail extensions a reality.
Route determination is the first step in the process of securing a rail reserve for a future railway line in Gauteng. It includes an exhaustive consultative process whereby all stakeholders, as well as interested and affected parties, are provided with an opportunity to make written submissions regarding the proposed route. After careful consideration of all submissions received from the stakeholders, the MEC may thereafter determine the route for the railway line.
Once the route determination is finalised, the next step will be to undertake a preliminary design of the future railway line, to provide further information on the impact on properties located along the proposed alignment of the railway line, conduct a full environmental impact assessment (EIA), and undertake further consultation with all interested and affected parties.
We should welcome this bold plan by the Gauteng government, which will reduce road congestion and ensure seamless mobility for our communities, irrespective of their station in life.
Extending Gauteng’s rapid rail network is a crucial catalyst for socio-economic growth and development as highlighted by Lesufi.
• Prof Mfanelo Ntsobi is the cChairperson of the Gautrain Management Agency.
