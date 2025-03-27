Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: How BitProp is turning township land into wealth

27 March 2025 - 11:36 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In the heart of Cape Town’s townships, BitProp is quietly rewriting the rules of property ownership.

By partnering with homeowners to develop rental spaces on their land, the company is opening up a new model for wealth creation that is accessible and profitable. While many buy into the outdated narrative that doing business in decentralised economies is too risky, BitProp is proving otherwise. Working in areas long ignored by mainstream investors, the company has demonstrated that townships are not only viable but also vibrant engines of growth.

I sat down with Dylan Walls, CEO of BitProp, to unpack their journey. The conversation revealed a model built on trust, long-term value and a sharp understanding of the township economy. BitProp is doing more than constructing buildings; it is laying the foundation for generational wealth. As its work expands, the company is showing true innovation does not always come from the top down but from the ground up.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Torleif Svensson, the man who captured history

Torleif Svensson hustled his way into history, capturing some of the most iconic images ever taken
Ideas
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zaio builds Africa’s future, one digital skill at a time

Africa’s future is digital and the Zaio Institute of Technology is making sure its young workforce is ready.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Smile ID is combating fraud and unlocking economic growth in Africa

Smile ID, a Pan-African AI-powered identity verification company, is helping businesses streamline operations while protecting millions from ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can Vault22 fintech really democratise wealth management?

Kieno Kammies sat down with Greg Flash, head of wealth at Vault22, to unpack how the platform is delivering value to ordinary Africans, helping them ...
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: E-Doc Online is a data powerhouse unlocking Africa’s next big opportunities

For any business serious about succeeding in Africa’s fast-moving markets, E-Doc Online isn’t just a service — it’s an essential competitive ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Truzo, the fintech bringing trust back to African business

Beyond securing payments, Truzo is also a game-changer for businesses looking to move into Africa and beyond.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Innovate Africa: How BitProp is turning township land into wealth Ideas
  2. EDITORIAL | Joshlin's real story may never be told, but there are others out ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | It can’t be business as usual — time for new fiscal ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Back to school for professors as they turn culture shock into ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Abahlali baseMjondolo: exposing exploitation in a black ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Jason Statham tackles kidnappers and David Blaine tells you not to ...
How BitProp is turning township land into wealth