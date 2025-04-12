These two factors lead to the third, and critical one: Trump’s repeated references to Greenland being important to what he calls the security of the US and of the world. As Russian economic activity has increased in the Arctic, so too has the enhancement of its military capabilities — building new military installations and refurbishing old ones. The US views this as a threat. The only thing separating the American territory of Alaska from Russia is the narrow Baring Strait (82km at its narrowest) on one side, and a rapidly melting block of ice on another. And the only thing separating Alaska from China is a piece of Russia. The US is thus much more accessible to hostile missiles, and its potential for early warning is reduced.
NA’EEM JEENAH | The Greenland land grab: more than just a beautiful real estate deal
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
As with much of what US President Donald Trump says, his repeated insistence that the US will buy, or simply occupy, Greenland drew a mixture of shock and mirth. But he is deadly serious, and it’s got nothing to do with penguins — which Greenland does not have; it’s about long-term US strategic, geopolitical and geoeconomic objectives — particularly, about gaining advantages over China and Russia.
Trump is desperate to own Greenland, and refuses to assure even US allies that he won’t use military force to do so. This is not madness; it is strategic posturing. An important consideration in his calculation is that, by 2050, and not withstanding his climate denialism, climate change will ensure that the Arctic will have ice-free summers. This will have major trade and security implications, not only for the US, but for all countries within and around the Arctic Circle, and for several others a distance away.
One US objective that has been spoken much about relates to Greenland’s natural resources, particular mineral deposits and fish. The US Geological Survey notes that 43 of 50 critical minerals are found in Greenland — mostly unexploited. The supply of these critical minerals to the US from the around the world, essential for the development of renewable technologies and defence, is not guaranteed, especially since China currently controls 60% of the world’s rare earth metal supplies.
However, resource access is, arguably, a secondary reason for Trump’s aggressive interest in Greenland.
A more important objective is securing sea routes through the Arctic, which are becoming increasingly accessible — and for longer periods in the year — to shipping as the region warms and the ice retreats. Two noteworthy sea routes currently in use are the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and the North West Passage (NWP).
The former, on the Russian side of the Arctic Circle, is 5,600km long, administered by Russia and is the busier route. It stretches from the Russian port of Murmansk in the west to the Baring Strait in the east. The route is a huge boon for China. It’s over 4,000km shorter than other routes linking China to European markets. In 2024, 37.9-million tonnes of cargo were shipped through the NSR; this will increase each year as the period of the Arctic being iced becomes shorter. It is predicted that, by 2030, some 150-million tonnes will flow through this route.
For China, it will also end its dependence on the Mallaca Strait, through which 80% of its oil and gas currently pass. China’s use of the shorter NSR for its trade also means fewer harmful emissions that contribute to climate change. If Trump’s long-term objective is to block Chinese shipping from the Arctic, that would negatively affect all the world’s people, not just the Chinese.
Some 5,700km long, the NWP is on the Canadian side of the Circle, from the Labrador Sea in the east to the Chuckchi Sea in the west. For most global shipping, this route is about 4,000km shorter than that through the Panama Canal. The NWP traverses the maritime borders of the US (through Alaska), Canada, and Denmark (through Greenland). However, the heavy ice pack makes this route less usable than the NSR — for now, and the three allies disagree about its use. Canada has asserted its sovereignty over the route, denying access to foreign ships, while the US insists it is an international waterway. This has already resulted in a few diplomatic skirmishes between the neighbours.
‘Freedom City’: Rich donors push Trump for Greenland 'tech hub'
These two factors lead to the third, and critical one: Trump’s repeated references to Greenland being important to what he calls the security of the US and of the world. As Russian economic activity has increased in the Arctic, so too has the enhancement of its military capabilities — building new military installations and refurbishing old ones. The US views this as a threat. The only thing separating the American territory of Alaska from Russia is the narrow Baring Strait (82km at its narrowest) on one side, and a rapidly melting block of ice on another. And the only thing separating Alaska from China is a piece of Russia. The US is thus much more accessible to hostile missiles, and its potential for early warning is reduced.
Militarily speaking, Alaska is one of the most important power projection platforms for the US, and the Arctic is viewed as critical for US economic and military purposes — and will become even more so as the ice retreats. The US could address its concerns through the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the only international treaty for states to mediate disputes related to access, resource extraction, and other questions related to oceans and seas. But the US has not ratified the Convention, and, with a Trump presidency, is unlikely to do so.
The US has therefore attempted to persuade Canada and Denmark to play a bigger military role in the Arctic, to establish a forward presence in the Arctic. The US wants forward operating air bases to be set up in northern Greenland to enhance its surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, to monitor Russia and China, but its two allies are reticent. Denmark claims not to have the resources, and Canada has been unwilling — and will be even more so as relations with the US become icier and more tense.
For Trump, Greenland and Canada are key to US dominance of the Arctic, but if his demand for their increased militarisation there is ignored, he will take charge of the Arctic himself, forcefully if necessary.
That this will violate Danish sovereignty or that the, admittedly small, Greenland population opposes any US role is, for Trump, irrelevant. Nothing, neither foe nor friend, should stand in the way of "Making American Great Again", and Greenland, located almost completely within the Arctic Circle, is central to this plan.
• Jeenah is a senior researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute (MISTRA)
