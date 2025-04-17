Tramayne Monaghan is no stranger to big business. As former CFO of Tencent Africa and now chief revenue officer at NEXT176, he’s operated at the highest levels of corporate power. Today he’s using that experience to help build ventures aimed at affecting a billion lives in Africa.
In our interview he talks about bridging the world of monolithic corporates with grassroots innovation.
Still a capitalist, Monaghan believes in building businesses that do well by doing good, creating real solutions in health, green tech, education and more, without losing sight of scale or profit. It’s a candid take on what it means to shift from boardroom ambition to human-centred action.
Watch the full conversation to see how he’s betting on Africa’s potential, one bold venture at a time.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Building grassroots impact on the shoulders of giants
