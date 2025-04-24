As the first non-American CEO of Levi’s in South Africa and founder of the iconic BrandsRock, Michael Joubert has carved a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in brand and business strategy.
His career has spanned continents and industries, working with some of the world’s most recognisable names — and now, through The Billybo Group, he’s sharing that knowledge with everyone from global corporations to gritty start-ups.
In this episode, Michael sat down with Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies to dive into the heart of brand, culture and storytelling.
From building global teams to backing local talent, it’s a conversation packed with practical wisdom and no-nonsense advice from someone who’s lived the highs and learnt from the lows. Whether you’re leading a legacy brand or just starting to sketch your logo, this one’s not to be missed.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s there
As the first non-American CEO of Levi’s in South Africa and founder of the iconic BrandsRock, Michael Joubert has carved a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in brand and business strategy.
His career has spanned continents and industries, working with some of the world’s most recognisable names — and now, through The Billybo Group, he’s sharing that knowledge with everyone from global corporations to gritty start-ups.
In this episode, Michael sat down with Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies to dive into the heart of brand, culture and storytelling.
From building global teams to backing local talent, it’s a conversation packed with practical wisdom and no-nonsense advice from someone who’s lived the highs and learnt from the lows. Whether you’re leading a legacy brand or just starting to sketch your logo, this one’s not to be missed.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Building grassroots impact on the shoulders of giants
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Jasiri backs the people behind the business
WATCH | Innovate Africa: How BitProp is turning township land into wealth
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Torleif Svensson, the man who captured history
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zaio builds Africa’s future, one digital skill at a time
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos