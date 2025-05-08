Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: How RØDE bucked the trend and gave Africa a voice

08 May 2025 - 12:58 By Kieno Kammies
In a world where most tech companies chase lower costs by outsourcing to China, RØDE did the opposite. They built their design, development and production operation in Sydney, Australia — and stuck with it. The result? High-quality audio tools that are tough, affordable and built with creators in mind.

Unlike many of their competitors, RØDE kept full control of their process. This meant they could innovate fast, make gear that lasts and still keep prices accessible. That’s a game-changer, especially for African creators.

For a long time the cost and complexity of pro audio gear kept talented storytellers from getting started. RØDE changed that. With tools that are easy to use straight out of the box, they’ve helped break down the barriers that used to hold creators back. From mobile content to pro-level production, African voices now have the tech to match their talent.

I sat down with Jason Sutherland of Paul Bothner Music, one of RØDE’s key partners in South Africa, to unpack this journey. We spoke about how RØDE’s bold decision to stay local has had global impact and why that matters so much for the next wave of African storytellers.

TimesLIVE

