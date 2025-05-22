WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zazu makes banking simple for Africa’s SMMEs

Zazu is a new digital bank launching in South Africa with one clear goal: to make life easier for small businesses in Africa.
Built by former Solaris executives Germain Bahri and Rinse Jacobs, Zazu offers more than just a bank account. It gives SMMEs access to tools such as digital company registration, invoicing, expense tracking and real-time cash flow insights — all in one place.
I sat down with co-founder Germain Bahri to find out what this means for you.
“We’re building a bank around the real needs of African businesses — simple, transparent and easy to use,” he told me.
With more than 300 businesses already signed up during its soft launch, Zazu is positioning itself as a practical, no-nonsense alternative to traditional banking. It’s a big step forward for entrepreneurs tired of red tape and outdated systems.
