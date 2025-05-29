Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can tech fix Africa’s property puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos thinks so

29 May 2025 - 15:07 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Buying property in Africa is often a minefield, complex, expensive and slow — but Wesley Roos, founder of Proply, believes that with the right tech, it doesn’t have to be.

In this interview we explore how his platform is cutting through the red tape, giving property buyers, sellers and professionals a smarter way to close deals and manage the process.

Proply is a digital tool that simplifies property transactions by automating admin, reducing paperwork and giving all parties, from agents to banks, a single place to collaborate.

More than that, it has the power to help ordinary Africans enter the property game and win, making the process more transparent, affordable and accessible.

With South Africa as its testing ground, Roos is now looking at how this home-grown proptech could transform markets on the continent. 

I sat down with Roos to unpack the opportunity. We spoke about the messy middle of property sales, what Africa needs from its next generation of real estate tools and how Proply could help shift the sector from old-school to scalable.

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zazu makes banking simple for Africa’s SMMEs

Zazu is a new digital bank launching in South Africa with one clear goal: to make life easier for small businesses in Africa.
Ideas
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Backing Africa’s boldest ideas — a conversation with Launch Africa VC’s Zach George

If you’re a founder, operator or someone curious about what makes African start-ups fundable, this one’s for you.
Ideas
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: How RØDE bucked the trend and gave Africa a voice

In a world where most tech companies chase lower costs by outsourcing to China, RØDE did the opposite.
Ideas
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. AfDB at 60: Time to reclaim the zeal of its visionary reformers Ideas
  2. WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can tech fix Africa’s property puzzle? Proply’s Wesley ... Ideas
  3. KGOSI LETLAPE | Tobacco control bill: a weapon against smokers Ideas
  4. THEBE IKALAFENG | Swazi Tshabalala for AfDB president: a proven leader for a ... Ideas
  5. WATCH | A medical breakthrough, or a dangerous shortcut? Health Beat ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Can Tech Fix Africa’s Property Puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos Thinks So
Migrant boat capsizes near Canary Islands