Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Inside the future – a conversation with Vuyo Mpako from NEXT176

05 June 2025 - 11:06 By Kieno Kammies
NEXT176 is Old Mutual Group’s new growth and innovation arm. While the parent company has been around for 180 years, NEXT176 is focused on what’s next, backing bold ideas that can improve people’s lives across Africa.

Led by MD Vuyo Mpako, the team is working to make a difference in health, education, jobs, financial wellbeing, sustainability and debt management. Their goal is to have an impact on 1-billion lives on the African continent.

In our interview, Mpako shares the hard lessons of corporate venturing, how NEXT176 bridges the gap between start-up speed and corporate structure, and why partnering with the likes of SC Ventures makes sense when trying to build financial tools that work for everyone.

This is a conversation about real-world innovation, what it takes, what’s working and where it’s going.

