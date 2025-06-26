WATCH | Innovate Africa: Cape Town’s Pro’Tech is a new play for player safety

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pro’Tech Rugby is a Cape Town-born start-up on a mission to make the game safer, without losing its soul.

Their advanced scrum caps are designed to absorb the sort of head impact that builds up over years on the field, whether in a school league or the club trenches. Made with cutting-edge materials and engineered for real play, they promise protection that doesn’t slow you down.

In this exclusive interview, Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies sits down with Pro’Tech’s founder Marnus Coetsee to explore how this home-grown innovation could help keep grassroots players safer for longer.

Watch the video as they unpack the problem, the prototype and the bigger plan to take this solution global.

Follow the Cape Town start-up here.

