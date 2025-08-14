Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Trixta gives sneak peek into OS that will reshape business decision-making

14 August 2025 - 12:31 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Mark Levitt, a South African-born entrepreneur and Silicon Valley-hardened CEO, is betting on a bold new way for companies to think, decide and compete.

Now based in Cape Town, Levitt is preparing to launch Trixta’s new operating system, a platform that blends artificial intelligence with human agents. The aim is to give businesses sharper insights, faster decisions and an edge in markets where speed and accuracy decide winners.

The system’s decentralised, cloud-based design is at the core of Trixta’s pitch. By combining distributed processing with human judgment, it promises not only to crunch complex data but also to interpret it in context. The goal, says Levitt, is to move past raw analytics and towards recommendations that are grounded in both machine precision and human sense making.

Kieno Kammies, founder of Innovate Africa, was one of the first outsiders to see it in action. In a private preview, he was shown how the platform could recast the flow of information inside an organisation, making critical decisions more responsive and less siloed.

If Levitt’s vision holds, Trixta’s OS could become a template for how businesses operate in the coming decade, part machine, part human, and entirely focused on competitive clarity.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: S’onqoba Vuba on partnerships with purpose

S’onqoba Vuba, chief partnerships officer at NEXT176, leads work that connects big business with start-ups to tackle challenges in health, education, ...
Ideas
6 days ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Lawyer Adrian Dommisse is start-up world’s best-kept secret

Adrian Dommisse is known for helping founders cut through complex regulations with clear, no-nonsense advice.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Lumenii's psychometric tools help businesses make better people decisions

Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Benjamin Buckingham, Managing Partner at Lumenii, to understand how the company is using ...
Ideas
1 month ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Amid global gloom, a Swedish VC sees bright skies over Africa

Hans Otterling, the Swedish venture capitalist who helped usher Spotify into global relevance through its first major funding round, is bringing a ...
Ideas
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Innovate Africa: Trixta gives sneak peek into OS that will reshape ... Ideas
  2. EDITORIAL | Speak loudly, not with words but with action Opinion & Analysis
  3. KGAUGELO GUMEDE | National dialogue: talk is not cheap, it’s robbing South ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Big changes are on the way, new policies ... you know the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. GONTSE SKOSANA | Recognition of Palestine by France, Canada and UK is too ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News
More than 100 groups blast Israel’s ‘weaponisation of aid’ as Gaza starves