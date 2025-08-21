Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: From graduate talent to founder skills — A conversation with Wisani Hlangwane

21 August 2025 - 13:51 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Funti3r co-founder Wisani Hlangwane is turning gaming into a training ground for both new and established entrepreneurs across Africa.

Hlangwane has built a platform that connects graduate talent with corporate opportunities around the world. His work recently earned him a place on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, recognising both his impact and potential. Now he is taking that success further.

He wants to harness gaming to develop the skills that entrepreneurs, whether starting out or already established, need to thrive. The focus is on sharpening decision making, resilience, teamwork and adaptability. It marks a shift from simply matching talent to jobs, towards helping Africa’s entrepreneurs and youth create opportunities of their own. 

In our conversation, we explore how this vision could change the way current and future entrepreneurs approach work, learning and building businesses. What follows is an interview with Wisani on his journey so far and where he sees the next wave of opportunity

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Trixta gives sneak peek into OS that will reshape business decision-making

Mark Levitt, a South African-born entrepreneur and Silicon Valley-hardened CEO, is betting on a bold new way for companies to think, decide and ...
Ideas
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: S’onqoba Vuba on partnerships with purpose

S’onqoba Vuba, chief partnerships officer at NEXT176, leads work that connects big business with start-ups to tackle challenges in health, education, ...
Ideas
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Lawyer Adrian Dommisse is start-up world’s best-kept secret

Adrian Dommisse is known for helping founders cut through complex regulations with clear, no-nonsense advice.
Ideas
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Lumenii's psychometric tools help businesses make better people decisions

Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Benjamin Buckingham, Managing Partner at Lumenii, to understand how the company is using ...
Ideas
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Innovate Africa: From graduate talent to founder skills — A ... Ideas
  2. IGOR SCHEURKOGEL | Chronic water mismanagement has spilt over into a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Embody the message: a Namibian teacher shows the way Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | The silence on the Gaza genocide at the G20 Interfaith Forum ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. At 16, he mediated a hijacking. Now he’s negotiating for the survival of HIV ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS
From graduate talent to founder Skills: A conversation with Wisani Hlangwane