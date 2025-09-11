Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Small meets big – how partnerships drive insurance access in Africa

11 September 2025 - 11:18 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In Africa, millions remain outside the safety net of insurance. Traditional firms often struggle to reach these customers, held back by legacy systems and rigid models. The answer has not come from within but from partnerships that bridge scale with agility.

Inclusivity Solutions has built its model on this idea. The company designs digital insurance products that meet the needs of first-time policyholders: low premiums, easy signup and simple claims. To reach scale, it does not go it alone. Instead, it works with major institutions such as Old Mutual and OnAfrique, embedding its products into platforms that already touch millions.

The results show what happens when a nimble innovator links arms with industry giants. Customers who once saw insurance as distant now gain access through the tools they use every day, from mobile wallets to retail services. It is a playbook that could apply far beyond insurance, in sectors where large companies have reach but lack the speed to adapt.

Recently, Innovate Africa founder and Innovation City Cape Town co-founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Jeremy Leach to find out how they are scaling insurance inclusivity, working with big businesses like Old Mutual and OnAfrique.

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | From U2 to Africa’s classrooms: Robert Stephenson’s journey in enterprise

What began in the music scene has grown into a mission to shape future leaders where it is needed most - inside schools.
Ideas
5 days ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: From focus groups to feelings at scale

By analysing what people truly feel, rather than what they say in a small group setting, businesses can sharply target products, services and ...
Ideas
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: From graduate talent to founder skills — A conversation with Wisani Hlangwane

Funti3r co-founder is turning gaming into a training ground for both new and established entrepreneurs across Africa.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Trixta gives sneak peek into OS that will reshape business decision-making

Mark Levitt, a South African-born entrepreneur and Silicon Valley-hardened CEO, is betting on a bold new way for companies to think, decide and ...
Ideas
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Innovate Africa: Small meets big – how partnerships drive insurance ... Ideas
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Proverbial ANC ‘festival of ideas’ journey has begun Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | A country in flames: lessons from Nepal protests Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | The once-noble academic conference has become an expensive ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ISAAC MPHO MOGOTSI | SA and US secretary of state Marco Rubio: a dangerous ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ghana recieved deported West Africans from US - President Mahama
Small meets big: How partnerships drive insurance access in Africa