In Africa, millions remain outside the safety net of insurance. Traditional firms often struggle to reach these customers, held back by legacy systems and rigid models. The answer has not come from within but from partnerships that bridge scale with agility.
Inclusivity Solutions has built its model on this idea. The company designs digital insurance products that meet the needs of first-time policyholders: low premiums, easy signup and simple claims. To reach scale, it does not go it alone. Instead, it works with major institutions such as Old Mutual and OnAfrique, embedding its products into platforms that already touch millions.
The results show what happens when a nimble innovator links arms with industry giants. Customers who once saw insurance as distant now gain access through the tools they use every day, from mobile wallets to retail services. It is a playbook that could apply far beyond insurance, in sectors where large companies have reach but lack the speed to adapt.
Recently, Innovate Africa founder and Innovation City Cape Town co-founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Jeremy Leach to find out how they are scaling insurance inclusivity, working with big businesses like Old Mutual and OnAfrique.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Small meets big – how partnerships drive insurance access in Africa
In Africa, millions remain outside the safety net of insurance. Traditional firms often struggle to reach these customers, held back by legacy systems and rigid models. The answer has not come from within but from partnerships that bridge scale with agility.
Inclusivity Solutions has built its model on this idea. The company designs digital insurance products that meet the needs of first-time policyholders: low premiums, easy signup and simple claims. To reach scale, it does not go it alone. Instead, it works with major institutions such as Old Mutual and OnAfrique, embedding its products into platforms that already touch millions.
The results show what happens when a nimble innovator links arms with industry giants. Customers who once saw insurance as distant now gain access through the tools they use every day, from mobile wallets to retail services. It is a playbook that could apply far beyond insurance, in sectors where large companies have reach but lack the speed to adapt.
Recently, Innovate Africa founder and Innovation City Cape Town co-founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Jeremy Leach to find out how they are scaling insurance inclusivity, working with big businesses like Old Mutual and OnAfrique.
TimesLIVE
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | From U2 to Africa’s classrooms: Robert Stephenson’s journey in enterprise
WATCH | Innovate Africa: From focus groups to feelings at scale
WATCH | Innovate Africa: From graduate talent to founder skills — A conversation with Wisani Hlangwane
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Trixta gives sneak peek into OS that will reshape business decision-making
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos