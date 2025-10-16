WATCH | Innovate Africa: African innovation closes global legal language divide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a world where contracts move faster than people can interpret them, an African-born idea with global ambitions is helping the law catch up.

Mei Liou’s SlataDoc, a legal translation tool built for lawyers rather than linguists, is narrowing the legal language gap worldwide. It works inside Microsoft Word to translate, format and manage full legal documents while keeping structure and meaning as accurate as possible.

Across global borders, law firms have long relied on costly human translators or defaulted to English, limiting access for smaller players and slowing international collaboration.

SlataDoc makes cross-language legal work faster and more accessible in the world’s main legal languages, with plans to expand further in time. The company is clear that lawyer review remains essential for nuance and jurisdictional accuracy, something no technology can replace.

SlataDoc isn’t built to replace lawyers but to empower them. By bringing speed and consistency to translation, it helps global legal teams work together across languages with confidence. What began as an African-led innovation is now shaping how the legal world connects through words, law and shared understanding.

