EDITORIAL | Ntshavheni’s call to foreign nationals is only fair

In South Africa, as in any nation, the rule of law is the cornerstone of a stable and functioning society. Whether citizens or foreign nationals, all who reside in or visit the country must adhere to its laws.

The call from minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni urging foreigners to respect South Africa’s laws and be “well-mannered guests”, is rational and necessary. It is a reminder that the pursuit of justice and public order cannot be compromised ― no-one is exempt.

The recent tragic bus crash in Limpopo, which claimed 43 lives, has brought the issue of lawlessness and crime to the fore.

Among the wreckage, bags filled with stolen prescription drugs, including antiretrovirals (ARVs), were discovered, an alarming and unacceptable violation. The fact that such crucial medication was being illicitly transported, possibly as part of a broader smuggling operation, underscores the urgency of Ntshavheni’s statement.

The theft of prescription drugs, particularly ARVs, is not just a breach of the law, it is a threat to public health. The HIV epidemic remains a pressing concern in South Africa, with millions depending on ARVs to manage the virus.

The stolen medications, if used inconsistently, could lead to drug resistance, severely undermining efforts to control the spread of HIV. This is not just a legal violation, it is a matter of life and death for many South Africans. For a country that has faced the challenge of HIV for decades, the theft of these critical drugs puts the entire nation at risk.

Allowing lawlessness to take root, especially in such a critical sector, will lead to further instability, harm public health, and tarnish the country’s international reputation.

The law must be clear and unwavering in this regard. Under the Medicines and Related Substances Act, it is illegal to possess or transport scheduled medicines such as ARVs without proper authorisation. This is not a matter of debate; it is a legal fact. And yet, instances of such theft continue to occur, driven by greed, negligence and a disregard for the lives of others. The government’s crackdown on this illegal activity is entirely justified and essential.

Ntshavheni’s call to respect South African laws is rational. It is not a plea for isolation or exclusion, but a reminder that no-one, regardless of their nationality, should be allowed to undermine the integrity of the country’s systems, particularly its healthcare system.

The country has made significant strides in creating an environment where foreigners can access public healthcare, but actions such as the theft of medicines jeopardise those gains and fuel resentment against foreign nationals. The situation is not helped by groups such as Operation Dudula, who have taken matters into their own hands by barring foreigners from accessing clinics, exacerbating tensions instead of fostering cooperation.

The government’s efforts to combat crime, including pharmaceutical smuggling, must be supported. A full investigation is under way, and law enforcement agencies are treating this as a serious crime.

As South Africans, we must back these efforts, not only because they uphold the law but because they protect our future. Allowing lawlessness to take root, especially in such a critical sector, will lead to further instability, harm public health and tarnish the country’s international reputation.

The law must be obeyed. South Africa is a country built on the rule of law, and that rule must apply to everyone. It is time to stand against those who steal and undermine our healthcare systems, and who disregard the hard work it takes to build a safe, stable society. South Africa’s progress depends on it, and the fight against criminality is one that must be supported by all, without exception.