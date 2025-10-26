ANDY MOTHIBI | Crossing the river together: How South Africa’s G20 leadership is uniting Africa and the world against corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

"Through the G20, we are able to take advantage of the working relationships of countries that are at an advanced level in building technological infrastructure," writes Mothibi.

Cross the river in a crowd, and the crocodile won’t eat you. This African proverb speaks to a timeless truth: our collective strength is our greatest defence against shared threats. Today, one of the most menacing crocodiles threatening the development and prosperity of our continent and the world is corruption. It siphons off vital resources, erodes public trust and deepens inequality. But as South Africa assumed the historic presidency of the G20 — the first by an African country — we are heeding this ancient wisdom. We are building a crowd, a united front, to cross the treacherous river and finally slay the beast of corruption.

South Africa’s G20 presidency is an opportunity to bring Africa’s priorities to the heart of global decision-making. We are ensuring the continent’s specific challenges, from illicit financial flows to the corruption that undermines climate finance, are central to the G20’s anti-corruption agenda.

South Africa’s G20 presidency is an opportunity to bring Africa’s priorities to the heart of global decision-making. We are ensuring the continent’s specific challenges, from illicit financial flows to the corruption that undermines climate finance, are central to the G20’s anti-corruption agenda. This is not merely about having a seat at the table, but about actively shaping the global strategies that will empower African-led solutions and foster sustainable development across our continent.

The theme for the South African G20 presidency — “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability” — is not merely a slogan. It is a strategic imperative. Corruption is a direct assault on all three principles. It undermines solidarity by prioritising selfishness over collective progress; it destroys equality by concentrating wealth and opportunity in the hands of a corrupt few; and it makes a mockery of sustainability by plundering the resources intended for future generations. Effective anti-corruption measures are, therefore, the bedrock upon which a more equitable and sustainable future for Africa must be built.

A continental challenge, a co-ordinated response

The scale of the challenge is starkly illustrated by the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), where Sub-Saharan Africa registered the lowest average score of any region, at just 33 out of 100. With 90% of countries scoring below 50, the data confirms what our communities feel daily: corruption remains a severe impediment to progress.

Yet, within this sobering picture, there are beacons of hope that prove progress to be possible. Seychelles, the continent’s top performer, has improved by an impressive 20 points since 2012 by actively prosecuting high-profile cases and strengthening financial transparency. Countries like the Ivory Coast, Tanzania and Angola have also made significant gains through sustained legal and institutional reforms. These success stories are not isolated miracles; they are blueprints. They demonstrate that with political will, independent institutions, and international co-operation, the tide can be turned.

It is this spirit of learning and collaboration that South Africa, through the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), is now championing anti-corruption initiatives across the region and the continent. The recent election of the SIU as chair of the Association of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa is a mandate to spearhead this effort. We are no longer working in silos. In just the past year, the SIU has signed pivotal memoranda of understanding (MoU) with anti-corruption bodies, which include the Central Office for Combating Illicit Enrichment (OCLEI) of Mali, the Eswatini Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the United Arab Emirates Accountability Authority (UAEAA) and the Financial Crime Commission of Mauritius (FCC).

The SIU is at the final stages of signing MoUs with the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Kenya Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on capacity building and joint investigations. The MoUs with these agencies also include a collaborative component between the Kenya School for Revenue Administration and the Kenya Integrity Academy, which will work closely with the SIU Anti-Corruption and Cyber Academy on research, sharing of expertise on corruption prevention, financial crime and digital investigations techniques.

The SIU has also signed MoUs with Sol Plaatjie and North West University, targeting skills in high demand, which include data science and forensic accounting graduates. The SIU will be signing an MoU with the University of South Africa in December. This partnership aims to develop a joint postgraduate qualification in collaboration with the SIU Anti-Corruption and Cyber Academy. The initiative will primarily target law enforcement agencies in South Africa, anti-corruption agencies within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, and the wider public across the continent. We are collaborating closely with the Public Sector Education and Training Authority, with whom we have signed an MoU for capacity building and research.

We are also advancing partnerships with institutions such as the African Development Bank’s Integrity and Anti-Corruption Office. These partnerships are far more than symbolic gestures. They establish concrete frameworks for cooperation in investigations, asset tracing and recovery, denial of safe haven to fugitives, information sharing, and, crucially, capacity building. As Ms Paula Santos Da-Costa of the African Development Bank noted, collaboration in complex areas like asset recovery is essential. By pooling our expertise in procurement investigations, forensic data analysis, and asset tracing, we are creating a formidable network that can track and dismantle the sophisticated, cross-border networks that facilitate corruption.

The G20: Amplifying Africa’s anti-corruption agenda

Our leadership at the continental level is perfectly aligned with our responsibilities as the chair of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (G20 ACWG) with Brazil as co-chair. As chair of ACWG, we have a powerful platform to ensure the priorities of Africa are heard and acted upon globally. We have ensured that the African Agenda 2063 objectives are incorporated. The African Union (AU) is also a member of the G20 and G20 ACWG.

The G20 ACWG Action Plan for 2025-2027, which we are steering, focuses on four key priorities that resonate deeply with Africa’s needs:

Strengthening the public sector: We are developing a collection of best practices to promote a transparent, ethical, and accountable public sector. This is vital for rebuilding citizen trust and ensuring that officials are servants of the people, not predators of the public purse. Increasing efficiency of asset recovery: The illicit flow of funds out of Africa is a haemorrhage that must be stopped. We are building on previous G20 principles to produce new high-level principles on the management of seized and confiscated assets. Returning these stolen assets is not just about justice; it is about reinvesting in our development, our schools, our hospitals and our infrastructure. This priority aligns with the goals of the Association of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa. Specifically, it aims to build networks that address illicit financial flows and enhance asset recovery efforts. Additionally, it supports the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court, which would facilitate quicker recovery of assets across the continent and ensure prosecution of offenders. 3. Enhancing multi-stakeholder participation: The fight cannot be won by governments alone. Our strategy actively mobilises the private sector, civil society, academia and the media. We are fostering the “whole-of-society” approach envisioned in our National Anti-Corruption Strategy, recognising that an alert citizenry and a vigilant press are indispensable watchdogs.

4. Enhancing whistle-blower protection: Those who bravely expose corruption often do so at great personal risk. We are exploring legislative reforms to ensure stronger protections for whistle-blowers, because a culture of reporting can only thrive in an environment of safety and trust.

Furthermore, we are integrating cutting-edge technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, into our strategies. The newly established SIU Anti-Corruption and Cyber Academy will be a regional hub, building capacity across Commonwealth Africa and the SADC region to use AI for detection, prevention, and evidence-based enforcement. Through the G20, we are able to take advantage of the working relationships of countries that are at an advanced level in building technological infrastructure. This will ensure that we do not lag and do not repeat the same mistakes they have made.

A moment of urgency and opportunity

This work could not be more urgent, especially in the context of the climate crisis. As floods devastate communities from Senegal to Tanzania, Africa faces an estimated need of US$2.8-trillion to combat climate change. Yet, as Transparency International warns, this vital funding is acutely vulnerable to corruption. South Africa’s G20 presidency is a vital opportunity to advocate for increased, transparent climate finance and to strengthen the oversight mechanisms in host countries to ensure these funds reach their intended purpose.

As floods devastate communities from Senegal to Tanzania, Africa faces an estimated need of US$2.8-trillion to combat climate change. Yet, as Transparency International warns, this vital funding is acutely vulnerable to corruption. South Africa’s G20 presidency is a vital opportunity to advocate for increased, transparent climate finance and to strengthen the oversight mechanisms in host countries to ensure these funds reach their intended purpose.

As a country, we have learnt a significant lesson from the floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal that occurred in 2022. The auditor-general demonstrated the effectiveness of technology through real-time audits conducted during the response to these catastrophic events. These audits assessed processes as they unfolded, identifying risks and enabling immediate corrective actions. Similarly, the SIU uses data-driven methods to address sector corruption risk exposures early, effectively closing gaps to prevent corruption, maladministration and malpractice. To this end,sector anti-corruption forums have been established, and the National Corruption Risk and Prevention Framework has been developed.

The road ahead is long, and the crocodiles are many. But for the first time, an African country is in the driver’s seat of the world’s premier forum for international economic co-operation. We are using this moment not for ourselves, but for the continent. We are building the crowd — a coalition of African nations, supported by global partners, fortified by technology, and driven by a shared commitment to integrity.

We are crossing the river together. And together, we will ensure that corruption no longer feasts on the hopes and potential of the African people.

Adv. Andy Mothibi is the head of the SIU and co-chair of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group