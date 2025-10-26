LUCKY MATHEBULA | Decoding Patrice Motsepe: Why he may not be interested in being ANC president?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC is in a phase of renewal and rediscovery, grappling with its ongoing political issues, particularly the integrity of its influential leaders. Over the past decade, very few of its top six, and later seven, leaders at all levels of the organisation have avoided allegations of misconduct. However, this crisis also presents an opportunity for significant change and renewal within the party.

The crisis has become so severe that the ANC has had to dismiss a secretary-general due to a formal charge of malfeasance. It also had a former president arrested, rightly or wrongly, for contempt of court related to a commission of inquiry into state capture.

The ANC is engaged in a significant succession battle with contenders who may have to compete based on who has the least to answer regarding perceived corruption or malfeasance. If it exists at all, the succession debate is far from addressing who among the contenders will confront the substantive issues indicating a fragile state with several failed municipalities.

Without claiming any wisdom on what prompted SANEF (South African National Editors’ Forum) to hold a discussion with Patrice Motsepe on various questions about the country, the stark truth is that the most significant of all the questions was whether Motsepe would stand as president of the ANC, or that of the country.

It is now clear that being ANC president no longer, or necessarily, guarantees becoming the president of the country. Despite how important this may be to Motsepe, it matters little what position Motsepe holds within the ANC to be president of South Africa. All he needs is to be a member of the 8th parliament, and the rest depends on the coalitions that form afterwards.

It is now clear that being ANC president no longer, or necessarily, guarantees becoming the president of the country.

Motsepe did not need to be SAFA president to be one of Africa’s influential CAF presidents. He only needed to be an influential figure in the administration of the football value chain. In the ANC and the country’s politics, Motsepe commands a “straight walking” and has accumulated political, social, and investor-trust capital.

In response to the question about being in the succession race, Motsepe replied, “There are some good people in the ANC, excellent people ... whoever the ANC chooses as president, I will support, and we will work together to ensure ... this movement and this broad alliance [are maintained] at all costs.”

For a long time, parliament will have the power to appoint the president and deputy president of South Africa. The ANC has squandered it. All that Patrice or any other aspirant president of South Africa needs is to be an MP and have the support of 51 or more of the coalition votes. This might not be difficult for Patrice to achieve in the first sitting of the 8th parliament in 2029.

While we are uncertain whether Motsepe will enter the increasingly less significant contest to become president of the ANC, we are sure he supports Panyaza Lesufi for the role. However, we are not sure he has not endorsed any other candidates. Should he reconsider his stance on entering the contest or be ‘called’, the SANEF conversation drew the line.

Motsepe reaffirmed his loyalty to the ANC as a member. He used the metaphor of “kiss-kiss-madolo” to suggest why he might not qualify as a candidate for ANC president. The metaphor could imply, “I have walked so straight in my life that I don’t believe I qualify to stand”, for a position that has recently been held by individuals who do not walk straight. Their knees, whatever that signifies, touch as they walk.

If Lesufi meets the threshold of ANC branches, including having sufficient funds to incentivise them, he could serve as a strategic proxy to back the nomination of Motsepe as president of South Africa by the 60%-plus MPs in the 8th parliament. Recent polls project a further decline in ANC support by 2029 if all current variables remain unchanged.

Under the circumstances, the ANC is in a state where, as the nexus of political life, it is neither immutable nor unalterable but can be renewed. Being the president to drive its NDR-pegged renewal process requires a career revolutionary, rather than a career politician. Parallel to the career revolutionary would be a functional state and government. This is where the combination of Lesufi as an ANC renewalist and Motsepe as a stabiliser of the nation underpins the rationale behind his answers about the ANC presidency, and not necessarily of the country.

What Motsepe did by removing himself from the ANC succession fray and endorsing who he believes is “called” was to withdraw from a contest that lacks an everyday minimum basis, which includes the “kiss-kiss-madolo” (not walking straight) criteria. The internal ANC contest, influenced by a significant step-aside decision by the SACP, aims to reduce the current 40% of votes to an estimated 30% or less. This is not a contest Motsepe would likely participate in, given his history of contests.

If the prize of politics is government, there are better options for a resourced member of the ANC, such as Motsepe, to become president of South Africa than the route of an otherwise chronic vote-shedding ANC. Given the unfolding revelations of the Madlanga Commission, tight on the heels of the yet-to-start prosecuting Zondo Commission, it might be a heavy reputational liability for Motsepe to use the ANC presidency ticket for the ultimate prize of South African politics. Being an MP might be the best; that is good enough.

As Lenin wisely put it, “there are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” Regarding South African politics, especially the ANC succession battles, the date for its jury to pronounce is December 16 2027. Until then, there are more than 104 weeks to squeeze in the proverbial Lenin decades; this is a very long time by any standards.

In the intervening period, there will be a national general council, several provincial and regional elective conferences, the Madlanga Commission testimonies and maybe a report, potential prosecution and arrest of those fingered in the Zondo Commission, and the local government elections. These events have the potential to significantly shape the future of South African politics, making it an exciting time for political observers.