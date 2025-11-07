Ideas

WATCH | Innovate Africa: From Wall Street to Africa; paving the next wave of growth

Kieno Kammies

Kieno Kammies

Launch Africa Ventures co-founder Zach George. (Screenshot)

Launch Africa Ventures co-founder Zach George sat down with Kieno Kammies, founder of Innovate Africa, to unpack how the firm backs seed-to-pre-series A founders and where local investors can find real upside. Launch Africa is widely cited as the continent’s most active early-stage venture capital (VC) operator, a claim backed by deal volume across multiple markets.

George started out on Wall Street at Lehman Brothers and Barclays. In 2010 he moved to Africa and never left. He built Launch Africa with Janade du Plessis, an experienced investment banker and VC operator.

Since 2020, Fund I closed at US$36.3m (R629.28m) and invested in 133 startups in more than 22 countries. Fund II is already deploying, with US$4.3m (R74.53m) invested in 16 startups by mid-2024. These numbers show a clear, repeatable model at the earliest stages.

In the interview, George breaks down what strong teams do before they pitch, how follow-on rounds are won, and why the post-accelerator stage is a prime entry point for African capital. If you back the right founders early and stay the course, the opportunity is there.

Watch the conversation.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

There are no rogue elements at Idac, says head Andrea Johnson

2

Bosasa’s Agrizzi gets 40-year sentence, wholly suspended for five years

3

WATCH | Innovate Africa: From Wall Street to Africa; paving the next wave of growth

4

Study reveals 14 key skills South Africans need to become successful entrepreneurs

5

POLL | Was Nkosana Makate’s decades-long fight against Vodacom worth it?

Top Stories