WATCH | Innovate Africa: SA drone tech is positively impacting human lives

AutonoSky, a Cape Town drone company, builds aircraft and software for real emergencies, not showreels.

Its heavy-lift platforms carry thermal cameras and fire-detection payloads that help teams:

spot and track wildfires;

support search and rescue; and

move critical supplies into places that are hard or risky to reach.

The same systems are being adapted for shore-to-ship delivery, sending medicine, documents and parts from port to vessel without a boat leaving the quay.

In this Innovate Africa interview, Kieno Kammies sits down with AutonoSky founder and CEO Amit Ramdath to unpack how these drones are already being used by fire and emergency services and what it will take for Africa to lead in ship-to-shore delivery from the sky.

TimesLIVE