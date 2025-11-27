NIVASHNI NAIR | A single shot can change everything

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social media commentators have asked why a Durban Metro vehicle that coincidentally drove by an armed gang involved in a brazen mall robbery did nothing to stop them

A police car happened to pass the scene of a brazen robbery at Pinecrest Mall in Durban and within minutes people were firing off judgments on social media.

Why didn’t the officers jump out and take on the robbers? Why did they “do nothing”?

It is easy to demand heroics when you are watching a clip on your phone. It is much harder when you think about the real weight of life-and-death decisions.

It’s probably human nature to want a clear villain and a clear hero.

We like the idea that a police officer, armed and trained, should rush in, disarm the gunmen, rescue the victims and walk away untouched.

We have watched that story play out in countless films. The hero arrives, fires a few perfect shots, and saves the day before heading off to the next crisis.

But life does not work like that. Real bullets do not behave the way they do on screen, and real people do not get back up after being hit.

This whole debate took me back to an incident that happened a few years ago at a busy shopping centre in Tongaat on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

It was pension day. Elderly residents were lined up, waiting for their payouts. The parking lot was packed. The shops were full. Families were everywhere.

In the middle of that ordinary day, an armed robbery unfolded.

A couple drove in, saw something was wrong and the husband panicked. He slammed the car into reverse. The tyres screeched. The sound echoed through the parking lot. It was loud enough to startle the robbers, who immediately turned and opened fire. They shot at the car as it rolled back. The man and his wife were killed within seconds. They never even made it out of their vehicle.

People forget how quickly a scene can turn deadly. They forget how little time anyone has to think once the first shot cracks through the air. They forget that armed criminals, especially the kind who rob stores in broad daylight, are unpredictable and willing to kill without hesitation.

These robbers are not petty thieves. They are often part of organised groups. They carry high-powered rifles and they shoot first and do not hesitate.

So when I hear people insist that the police should have stormed in during this recent robbery, I think about that couple.

I think about how one noise, one wrong move, one reaction born out of fear, cost two innocent people their lives.

Then I imagine the same thing happening in the parking lot of a popular shopping mall like Pinecrest.

Picture a few officers confronting multiple gunmen. Picture shoppers caught between them. Picture bullets ricocheting off floors, walls and shop windows.

People say they want the police to take action. But do they understand what that action would look like? It is not a neat, controlled exchange. It is not a quick takedown. It is chaos. It is screams and bodies trying to hide. It is a scene that takes days to clear and years to forget.

The truth is that sometimes restraint is not cowardice.

Sometimes it is the only rational choice in a situation where one wrong move can multiply the harm.

Officers are taught to read a scene, to assess the risk, to consider not only their own safety but the safety of everyone around them.

A direct confrontation is not always the safest option. In some cases it is the most dangerous one.

None of this is to excuse incompetence or corruption. We know both exist. South Africans are not blind to the failures within policing. But we should also be honest about the realities officers face when heavily armed criminals strike in public spaces.

We expect the police to protect us, and that expectation is fair. What is not fair is demanding that they risk starting a gunfight in a packed area just to reassure us that they “did something”.

We need a better conversation about policing. A more informed one. One that considers real human behaviour under threat, not scripted bravery. One that understands that in a country flooded with illegal guns, the wrong intervention can turn a robbery into a mass casualty scene.

It is easy to comment from the outside. It is harder to imagine the noise, the panic and the split-second choices officers must make.

If we want fewer tragedies, we must look at the full picture. We must stop treating real life like an action film. Because this is not the movies. This is real life. And in real life, a single shot can change everything.