WATCH | Innovate Africa: Veldskoen founders exit amid boardroom bust-up, now aim to bring something bolder to the table

Veldskoen co-founders Nick Dreyer and Ross Zondagh have left the company after a breakdown in relations with fellow shareholders. The pair confirmed their exit, citing differences that could not be resolved.

Dreyer and Zondagh helped turn a traditional South African shoe into a global brand. Veldskoen took the classic veldskoen, added bright soles and laces, and pushed it onto the feet of customers around the world. Along the way, celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Prince Harry were spotted in the shoes, and Kutcher and Mark Cuban later backed the brand.

Now the founders have walked away from the business they built — but not from the game. In a conversation with Kieno Kammies, Dreyer opened up about the reasons behind their exit and what they learnt from the ride.

Their next move already has a name: Made in RSA. They say it will be a bigger, more ambitious play built around South African ideas and makers. The full story, what went wrong at Veldskoen and what Made in RSA aims to do will be unpacked in an upcoming Innovate Africa episode.

