EDITORIAL | Is Bozell the man to reset SA-US relations? Time will tell

Last week’s announcement by President Donald Trump of “major combat operations” in Iran puts Pretoria in an even more delicate position with the administration in Washington.

In the same week that Trump announced that it and Israel, its close ally in the Middle East, had begun “preemptive” attacks against Iran, the South African government received a letter of credence from Leo Brent Bozell III, who has begun his term as US ambassador to this country.

The US Congress, Senate and the White House have long expressed unease about South Africa’s relationship with Iran, even before Trump was inaugurated for his second term.

Pretoria’s relationship with the oil-rich Middle East country was a bone of contention with Joe Biden’s administration, which resulted in threats of possibly stonewalling South Africa’s application for an extension to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

South Africa is not without blemish. As a country dependent on its relations with the superpower for economic prosperity, Pretoria has been pushing back for decades, refusing to cower to the US, even against Washington’s most feared enemies.

During the Nelson Mandela years, South Africa was unequivocal that its relationship with Cuba, Libya and Russia would not be altered by pressure from the US. This has continued with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has maintained relations with China, Russia and to some degree, Iran, raising the ire of Washington.

In 2022, at the height of the Russian conflict with Ukraine, South Africa remained resolute despite pressure from the West to declare Russia as the aggressor in the war.

The repercussions of South Africa’s nonalignment resulted in then US ambassador Reuben Brigety making unfounded accusations about South Africa’s involvement in the war. This resulted in South Africa facing economic damage at a time when the country was attempting to claw back from the Covid-19 financial downturn.

The relationship with the US soured even further when Pretoria took Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing the US’s influential ally of genocide against the people of Gaza.

Trump’s re-election further put a spotlight on US-South Africa relations.

Not too long ago, Ramaphosa was faced with a massive diplomatic dilemma when the navy invited Iran to participate in a naval exercise.

Despite Ramaphosa’s instruction for Iran to be removed from the list of partners participating, army generals are believed to have ignored him, signaling to the US just how strong the alliance is between the two countries.

Bozell’s appointment presents an opportunity for South Africa to woo the US for a new trade agreement.

Bozell is clearly part of Trump’s circle. Despite the ideological differences, Pretoria can turn the tide, and Bozell could be the vehicle to help move this along.

So far, Bozell seems to have hit the right notes despite his strong admiration for Israel and his ambition to convince South Africa to drop the case against Israel at the ICJ.

In an address on social media, Bozell talked about strengthening relations with South Africa and expressed his commitment to shared values, strengthening ties and aligned interests.

He claimed to look forward to working with South African leaders, innovators and communities to amplify what is best in both nations.

“Our resilience, our creativity and our spirit of opportunity, ours is a relationship rooted in history, shared democratic ideals and deepening economic and cultural ties. More than 500 American companies are proudly invested in South Africa’s growth.

“Thousands of Americans live and work here, drawn by this country’s energy and potential. We face challenges, and some are serious, but strong relationships are built not on the weight of those challenges, but on the power of shared purpose.

“I believe our two countries stand at a moment of promise where cooperation can unlock tremendous growth, stability and expanded opportunity. We will work constructively where our interests align and where our common values, freedom, fairness and the rule of law light the path ahead,” Bozell said.

If this is not just lip service, this could be a great opportunity for both countries to reset relations. South Africa may be on tenterhooks, anticipating admonishment from the US over its relationship with Iran, but if the Ramaphosa-led administration can turn things around with Bozell, it will be a step in the right direction to rebuilding relations with Trump’s Washington.