Do you want to share your views on news-making headlines? Want to shed light on something happening? Write to the editor.
We want to read and publish your letters. Send your letters to letters@timeslive.co.za.
Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Letters will be edited for length before publication.
While we appreciate your feedback, letters that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
Please include your name, where you are writing from and a number where we can contact you. We will not publish anonymous submissions.
We would like to hear from you
Have something to say, say it on TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied
Do you want to share your views on news-making headlines? Want to shed light on something happening? Write to the editor.
We want to read and publish your letters. Send your letters to letters@timeslive.co.za.
Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Letters will be edited for length before publication.
While we appreciate your feedback, letters that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
Please include your name, where you are writing from and a number where we can contact you. We will not publish anonymous submissions.
Start the conversation in the comment section and be part of the discussion.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos