We would like to hear from you

27 September 2022 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE

Do you want to share your views on news-making headlines? Want to shed light on something happening? Write to the editor.

We want to read and publish your letters. Send your letters to letters@timeslive.co.za. 

Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Letters will be edited for length before publication.

While we appreciate your feedback, letters that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

Please include your name, where you are writing from and a number where we can contact you. We will not publish anonymous submissions.

