Police miss snatching alleged Soweto tavern killers in abortive op on Lesotho border
Operation occurred in August days after meeting between illegal mining gang leaders and police minister
02 September 2022 - 09:36 By TANKISO MAKHETHA, GRAEME HOSKEN and ARON HYMAN
Specialised Gauteng detectives have traced the alleged killers of 16 revellers massacred in a Soweto tavern to Lesotho, where they narrowly missed arresting them in a failed clandestine operation at the Maseru border post...
