SANDF denies snatching 'Isis funder'
Image: Abdurahim Abadiga
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and a company linked to it have denied any knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Ethiopian Abdella Hussein Abadiga who was allegedly kidnapped from the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg in December.
This was confirmed in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg by adv Billy Moeletsi, representing the SANDF, Peters Communications Trust (a company linked to the SANDF) and SANDF Gen Herbert Dilebogo Mashego.
Judge Lotter Wepener earlier instructed three of the seven respondents in the urgent court hearing to disclose Abadiga’s location.
The other four respondents are police minister Bheki Cele, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Mall of Africa.
The application was launched by Abadiga’s brother Abdurahim Abadiga after his disappearance.
Abadiga allegedly disappeared from the mall on December 29, apparently after he had a meeting there.
“Your lordship, the respondents have no knowledge about Abadiga’s kidnapping nor did they take part in the kidnapping,” Moeletsi told the court.
The matter was removed from the court roll to allow Moeletsi and Anush Nadason, representing Cele, to file responding papers.
Abadiga, an alleged Islamic State recruiter and funder, is alleged to have been snatched from the mall in December by SANDF special forces.
He was placed under US Treasury sanctions in March last year, with Tanzanian Peter Charles Mbaga and South Africans Farhad Hoomer and Siraaj Miller.
US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, urgent court bid reveals
