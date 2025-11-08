Mediator’s ties with ‘kidnap kingpin’ probed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have established links between one of South Africa’s top anti-kidnapping consultants, Reshad Ismail, and alleged kidnapping kingpin, Mozambican Esmael Nangy.

The Sunday Times understands that in November last year, police — who had arrested Nangy for the alleged kidnapping of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Zakariyya Desai — discovered text communications between Nangy and Ismail, of Bravalor Investigators.

They included proof-of-payment documents relating to some R1.2m in payments, purportedly coming from three different sources and made to Bravalor.

At least one of the payments was routed through Hawala, an informal money-transfer system that allows funds to be remitted without any physical movement or trace. The Sunday Times spoke to the local Hawala broker, who confirmed making the payment, but said he had no knowledge of where the money was going and what it was intended for.

Claiming to have worked in the area of kidnappings and human trafficking for the last nine years, and in 370 cases, Ismail is one of the go to people in the private sector for families hoping to negotiate the safe return for their loved ones. He also boasts the use of technology support services for police using analytical tools and forensic software, and his company even has an aeronautics division that specialises in the use of drones for mapping, surveillance, as well as search and rescue.

He was standing next to deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, at the recovery of three police constables who had been missing and were found drowned in the Hennops River in April.

This week Ismail — who was part of the team that arrested Nangy on an Interpol warrant in 2023 over alleged kidnappings in Mozambique — said there was nothing wrong with his communication with Nangy, “as he is not a criminal”.

“Esmael Nangy is currently not wanted or charged with any kidnapping in South Africa or anywhere else. The authorities in Mozambique failed to bring evidence against him to support a successful extradition after we arrested him in 2023, and charges were withdrawn against him and all other suspects in KwaZulu-Natal because of a lack of evidence,” Ismail said on Friday.

He said both Interpol and the SAPS last month handed back to Nangy property seized from him in 2023. “Why would law enforcement return property seized if he is sought?”

However, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Nangy was a suspect in a separate kidnapping case opened in Pretoria six months ago.

“The suspect [Nangy] is ... wanted on the above-mentioned matter, and a warrant of arrest was issued. The suspect is on the run and police are looking for him,” Mathe said, adding that the matter was being investigated by the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit’s anti-kidnapping team.

An official investigating the kidnappings, who declined to be named, told the Sunday Times that these new investigations had led police to an apartment in Midrand, Johannesburg, where Nangy’s identification documents, bank cards and other personal belongings were found. The police were tracing an IP address taken from the people who had been making ransom demands in the kidnapping.

The official claimed that Ismail also attempted to interfere in a raid conducted by police, along with private security, at Nangy’s Midstream Estate home a day after his arrest.

“He called one of the people at the raid wanting to know what it was about, but he was given no information because by then it was already known he had been in contact with Nangy,” the insider said. “The call was of huge concern to us, and [head of the SAPS anti-kidnapping unit] Col [Ismael] Dawood had to call him and tell him to stay far away from the operation.”

It is not clear when the communications began, whether any other money exchanges were made, and what the money was for.

However, the communications and payments may indicate that the state’s fight against kidnappings is compromised, as Ismail had access to the highest police offices and to information related to sensitive investigations.

Ismail confirmed this week that he and his companies have provided support to SAPS crime intelligence and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), and had assisted in 370 cases of kidnapping, human trafficking and missing persons since December 2016.

He also said none of his communication with Nangy was related to kidnappings.

“I have no business dealings with Mr Nangy, apart from the fact that I met a party who we supplied fuel to on occasions that was present during his extradition trial, which was set aside by the courts. I categorically deny that any of our companies or employees have received any funds from Mr Nangy or his businesses,” he said.

“Mr Nangy did send one proof on behalf of the third party we sold fuel to, whom I met at his extradition trial. The business transaction details are protected in terms of the Popi [Protection of Personal Information] Act, so I will not give any further details, but should there be a request from the investigating officer for any clarity and disclosures that are required, these can be provided.”

Nangy is a Mozambican businessman accused by authorities in South Africa and Mozambique of being the mastermind behind several high-profile kidnappings for ransom in both countries. Some of his alleged victims include wealthy businessmen, such as Desai, and their family members.

In January 2023, he was arrested at his luxury home on an estate in Centurion on an Interpol warrant, but his extradition case was struck off the roll after a year in custody. He has consistently denied leading or being part of any kidnapping syndicates, saying he is a businessman active in the property and transport sectors in both countries.

Investigators looking into the Desai kidnapping linked Nangy to the crime through the purchase of a SIM card used to make the R35m ransom demand, and he was arrested in Gauteng.

His house was raided the next day. According to the insider, it was during that operation that Ismail placed a call to a private security member who was assisting the police and asked fotr information.

Ismail said the reason he contacted the team at Nangy’s house was because a source inside the estate had called him to inform him about a heavy police presence there.

“I spoke to both Yaseen Theba [owner of private security company Vision Tactical] and Col Ismael Dawood after receiving information that there was an operation at Nangy’s residence. We always shared information on operations,” he said.

After his arrest, Nangy was taken to KwaDukuza, while his brother-in-law, Stefane Da Costa Brites, arrested at the same time, was taken to Mpumalanga, ostensibly to point out a house police believed was used to hold Desai. A third suspect and the owner of the house, Samkeliso Mlotshwa — a police officer posted at the Lebombo border post — was arrested in Mozambique and transported with Da Costa Brites to KwaZulu-Natal.

However, all three were released in January when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against them. NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara said the decision was taken after careful consideration of all evidence in the docket, as well as “consultation with the investigating team”.

“There had been numerous consultations in this matter before a decision was made to withdraw the charges. Further, the prosecution team informed the victim’s family of its decision, prior to the case being withdrawn in court,” Ramkissoon-Kara said.

According to media reports, Mlotshwa has submitted an affidavit to the Madlanga commission, alleging that he was assaulted during his incarceration and that police attempted to extort R200,000 from him.

Nangy’s wife also filed an affidavit with the Hawks, claiming that officers who raided their home stole six Rolex watches, several items of jewellery, and R50,000 cash during the operation.

Nangy has launched a R10m civil claim naming the minister of police, SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, two security companies and seven KwaZulu-Natal-based police officers. He alleges that the police who arrested and assaulted them included members of the political killings task team.

In his affidavit, Nangy says police removed them from the KwaDukuza police station and took them to a farm, where they were tortured. This included firearms being pointed at them, plastic bags put over their heads and then filled with water, beatings and choking.

Nangy has also filed a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the South African Human Rights Commission, the inspector-general of intelligence, the national police commissioner and the private security regulator.