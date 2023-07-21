Western Cape police spokesperson Col André Traut said the case was still under investigation and confirmed no arrests had been made.

According to police, kidnapping for ransom was now being used for a range of reasons, from debt collection to negotiating an end to rivalries between criminal gangs.

In some cases, kidnappings appeared to have been carried out as a result of family feuds.

They said there was no indication South Africans specifically were being targeted. The kidnappings appeared to be opportunistic rather than targeted towards a certain nationality, as is the case with syndicates who target Bangladeshi, Chinese and Pakistani shop owners.

“It appears that in the cases of some South Africans, it was a matter of mistaken identity,” said one source.

Troubling is that the syndicates held onto victims despite them not being their intended targets and still demanded ransoms for their release.

One such case was that of Shireen Essop, a Cape Town woman who was kidnapped on May 23 last year in Weltevreden. It is believed that the owner of the business where she worked was the target and they mistook Essop for a family member.

What at first appeared to Essop to be a car hijacking soon turned into a nightmare when the hijackers forced her at gunpoint into the back of the vehicle.

When she was taken, Essop was on the phone with her mother, who listened helplessly as her daughter screamed.

Shortly thereafter, family members searching for Essop spotted her car at Fezeka Court in Gugulethu. Inside were two men, but Essop was nowhere to be seen.

When the family approached the car the suspects fled, eventually stopping and abandoning the vehicle.

After two days the family paid a ransom for Essop’s release and she was found by a neighbourhood watch at a BP petrol station in Crossroads, Nyanga.

Investigators arrested 28-year-old Mussa Wilesi for being in possession of Essop’s stolen cellphone.

The kidnapping of Gqeberha biokineticist Riana Pretorius in March this year raised questions about whether the kidnappers’ modus operandi was changing to include South Africans without ties to big businesses.

Xolisile Rhawutini and Xolani Kafile were arrested for the kidnapping and allegedly attempting to ransom Pretorius for R2m. They appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on June 7 and were denied bail.

At the time, Rhawutini was out on R1,000 bail for two separate robberies.

Traut warned that any person could become a kidnapping for ransom victim and categorisations were not useful.

“As is the case with any other crime, one cannot categorise victims or potential victims on the basis of wealth and issue a warning to a certain sector of the public, as any person can be affected,” he said.

* This article was produced in conjunction with the Henry Nxumalo Foundation which offered TimesLIVE a grant to investigate the rise in kidnapping cases in South Africa