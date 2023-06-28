Lifestyle

Six tips you need to slay at this year's Durban July

Off to the races on Saturday but don't have a thing to wear? Here are some pointers to turn heads

28 June 2023 - 17:00
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
A model walks the runway at the LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue 'Runway Icons' show at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy.
Image: Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

You could be a star, alien or space cowboy — the sky is no limit at this year's Durban July. Asking racegoers to dress to the nines for their “out of this world” theme may seem to some impossible to pull off, but it is doable. With the theme open to multiple interpretations, here's our look at how the recent couture and winter shows at Fashion Weeks in and outside South Africa can inspire your outfit.

SPARKLE

A look from Maison Sara Chraibi Haute Couture Spring Summer.
Image: Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during Vanity hub Africa during London Fashion Week in June 2023.
Image: Photo by Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty Images

This is the easiest way to turn heads. Sequin fabric is great for those last-minute outfit buys or rentals, especially in menswear suiting. You can layer a look with sparkling scarves or glittered tulles for something a little more chic. Opt for black or midnight blue to capture the night sky.

METALLICS

A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Image: Photo by Estrop/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Image: Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Go for an otherworldly appeal by capturing metallic textures or fabrics through your makeup or pieces for layering such as corsets and harnesses. Silver and gold beauty looks as seen at the Schiaparelli 2023 Haute Couture shows can capture a sense of futurism. Don't be afraid to play around with special effects body paint.

OUT OF THE BOX

A model walks the runway for Viktor & Rolf Spring Summer 2023.
Image: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images
Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023.
Image: Estrop/Getty Images

The theme does call for ideas that are unexpected so take risks. With no limits to what anything out of this world looks like, you have room for free rein. For those of us who are minimalists at heart, try something as simple as angel wings from the Georges Hobeika 2023 Spring Haute Couture collection. For those looking to turn heads, unleash your inner Lady Gaga by deconstructing or exaggerating. Look no further than Viktor & Rolf or MSCHF for inspiration.

BIG AND BOLD

Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023.
Image: Kristy Sparow
Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2022.
Image: Estrop/Getty Images

The South African silhouette (outfits with exaggerated shoulders or skirts that are typically asymmetrical) can finally shine. Keep it chic with '80s puffed sleeves through coats or dresses, or go wild with gowns that take new shapes and forms.

FASCINATORS

A model walks for Iconic Designs Autumn Winter 2023 show.
Image: Simon Deiner / Group of Creatives / SDR Photo
A model walks for The Bam Collective Spring Summer 2023 show.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

While they might not be fashion-forward, make sure to have fun with your fascinators. Imbue the clouds as seen above with Iconic Designs' autumn/winter show from last season or conceptual pieces that often dominate the runways of The Bam Collective. 

