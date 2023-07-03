Amanda Du-Pont, Pearl Thusi, Nonku: best and worst dressed of the Durban July

For 127 years, the Durban July has been the most beloved horse race in South Africa. Raking in the biggest names in media, sports, and even politics, the annual event is also loved and hated for its fashion.
This year's theme was “out of this world” designs that saw many attendees look to metallics, sinuous lines and daring cutouts. Did they reach new heights or was this the biggest tumble our celebrities could have taken? Here's a look at the top celeb spottings:
AMANDA DU-PONT
In outfits in a league of their own, Amanda avoided the typical expectations with looks from local celebs and attended the July in two sophisticated yet creative ensembles.
Her first is an all-white futuristic look from the imaginative eye of the Willet Designs Couture duo. The look has an overall effortless charm while still capturing a futuristic space feel with the armour.
Her second look is a cheeky Anel Botha creation that captures the July looks of yesteryear while giving them a sexy finish as seen with the figure-hugging ensemble and off-the-shoulder neckline. The cut-out of her hat is an unexpected addition that shows you don't have to do too much for a dress-up party.
PEARL THUSI
Taking creative liberties with the theme, Pearl's outfit is more a fantasy than otherworldly. Pearl's golden bust and skirt create the feel of a warrior goddess finished off expertly with a waist-long braid and accessories that seem to harken to a scorpion king theme.
THATO MALULEKE
Thato has quickly ascended from behind the scenes at MTV into one of South Africa's must-watch sensations. For his Durban July outfit, he went for an all-black androgynous punk look. The look is not as formal as the other attendees, but if there was ever a year to break expected protocol, this was the one.
The mock neck tee features a solar system design and layered belts and a silver pant-chain that is a playful approach to the asteroid belts.
LASIZWE
In both of his outfits, Lasizwe proved to have an understanding of what the theme called for in shock factor. While the second landed a spot lower on the list, it was this Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2019-inspired two-piece nude suit that was par excellence.
Designed by Ntombi Couture, it is by far the most expert level of nude effects ever done at a South African celebrity event. Even his balled cap is able to match everything on his body from head to toe. The diamond effect could have been more polished by using more of a considered approach to the length of each. They could have scrapped it altogether and opted for ombre effects with a glitter-tinted dye that goes with the plastic effect done in his makeup.
RUNWAY TREND
SILVER SURFERS
This year's July theme called for metallic looks influenced by space travel and futuristic imaginations so it should come as no surprise that a number of stars came in silver. Nomalanga Shozi did a two-piece ensemble that reimagined the mermaid tail.
Nandi Madida complemented silver accents and accessories with her icy blue contacts which could be seen on radio and TV personality Mablerh, which worked with his monochromatic imprint set.
WORST
NONKU WILLIAMS
What makes this year's theme great is that it is easy to interpret. Whether it is an outfit inspired by celestial bodies or things that are otherworldly, the only way you can go wrong is if your garment is not constructed well.
However, reality TV star Nonku Williams was looking to defy the odds with her leopard print outfit. It's a boring look that's best for a fun night out but belongs nowhere at an event that calls for out-of-the-box creativity.
LASIZWE
While his nude look is extremely memorable, Lasizwe falls short in this all-white look that is an extension of his first outfit. This ensemble features a white gown with elements of a tuxedo. The androgynous alien he transforms into is a great look but is let down by the overall finish of the ensemble.
JOJO ROBINSON
In her almost perfect look, Jojo seemed a little lazy in her attempt to reference the sun. Yes, the crown and glittering gown work for what she attempted but the aged headpiece lacks innovative thinking and her dress is far too plain for what she aims to embody.
