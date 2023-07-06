According to a report by Health Digest, cloud bread may lack the necessary nutrients required in your diet. You are more likely to go for seconds (even thirds or fourths) as the recipe does not include the fibre needed to keep you full.
Cloud bread trend is fun for all but healthy for none
The TikTok trend makes a return, and while the loaves 'taste like cotton candy', is it a healthy alternative to bread?
Image: 123RF/thitarees
It has become a natural part of healthy diets to consider cutting bread out of your diet, but when it is a big staple in countries such as South Africa, it's hard to cut the carbs.
In comes the exciting trend — cloud bread — that first drew attention in 2020 and has been enjoying an annual resurgence since. And who can blame them when there is the constant promise that it “tastes like cotton candy” and keeps weight down.
Like many trends on social media, cloud bread is aesthetically pleasing and the baking process is easy. With a four-ingredient recipe — eggs, cornstarch, sugar and vanilla essence — the fluffy loaf promises low-carbs and gluten-free enjoyment. It's also the versatility of the recipe that can be switched around for sweet or savoury taste buds. This includes a doughnut recipe.
But the recipe is nothing new to those who may be familiar with the Atkins diet, which includes cream cheese and baking powder.
Some versions of the TikTok recipe include food colouring for the inside of the loaves.
According to a report by Health Digest, cloud bread may lack the necessary nutrients required in your diet. You are more likely to go for seconds (even thirds or fourths) as the recipe does not include the fibre needed to keep you full.
Dietitian Deborah Malkoff-Cohen explains cloud bread won't make the best substitute. However, it's a great addition for those following gluten-free diets or cutting back on their intake of carbohydrates.
“Like all swaps, there's a place for it in any diet, so long as the remainder of your intake is filled with nutrient-dense foods such as fruit and veggies.”
