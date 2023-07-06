ANJOLA: The way we see it, is if we had taken to YouTube fulltime, it would be the same as someone walking up to me and saying, “You're an idiot for going to work,” while walking on the street, I'd ignore it. I'd think they're crazy, because why would you tell me that? I can take something constructive because they're telling me what I can improve on.
Moghelingz, Reggie Mohlabi and more, top YouTubers talk mental health
YouTube Black Voices grantees of 2023 let us in on how they deal with negativity on the internet
Image: Supplied
The more globalised society becomes the more we are able to connect with different people. Whether it's the countries they come from or the things they like, the world wide web has made it easier to find like-minded people.
Championing the need for more content creators to be heard is YouTube's Black Voices programme that uplifts young voices of colour around the globe.
While there is much to be celebrated in the achievements of the 2023 class of recipients there is much to be said about the state of commerce on the web. With July being international Mental Health Awareness Month, we find out how some of YouTube's biggest stars cope with the negativity they receive online.
MOGHELINGZ
As creators we have opened up our lives and people feel entitled to say whatever they want to say. I have made peace with the fact that I am a creator and I am a public figure. People will always have a comment about my life, sexuality and content and there is nothing I can do to stop that. It's a matter of moving on and putting in the work.
REGGIE MOHLABI
I don't care too much about it. I always remind myself not to stress too much about what people say. We are not the same.
STUDIO JIBBY
Imposter syndrome is a big thing and I've talked about it on my channel. Sometimes it's great because I can relate to my audience as a way of having a connection. On places like YouTube, people can see my faults, whereas Instagram is like a highlights reel.
TEMWA AND ANJOLA
ANJOLA: The way we see it, is if we had taken to YouTube fulltime, it would be the same as someone walking up to me and saying, “You're an idiot for going to work,” while walking on the street, I'd ignore it. I'd think they're crazy, because why would you tell me that? I can take something constructive because they're telling me what I can improve on.
TEMWA: Kindness breeds kindness. We try to post wholesome videos and we always hope it will affect audiences as well. With negative people we know that they might be going through a hard time, but we try to see how can we respond kindly so that they can see it is important to be kind to people you don't know.
LOVELY BRIANNA
It was hard to deal with in the beginning because I just wanted to respond to everybody! But eventually I realised that's just their issue and I'm good with myself.
ARIANNA ELIZABETH
My channel is about yoga, but I've got a whole Christian base and there have been times when other Christians would tell me that what I'm doing is demonic or Satanic. I'm very sensitive to that, especially because I'm doing the exact opposite to that, so it did hit me hard until I found ways to respond or delete the comments so that they don't get traction online.
COFFENOMILK
I remember the first negative comment I received was someone accusing me of bleaching my skin. I was so offended because I used to feel so insecure about being dark-skinned. I used to try to defend myself on the comments, but now I hardly see it because YouTube has the option to moderate comments. When I see them I laugh because I know that this person is just projecting on you.
MIDAS TECH
I don't pay attention to it. I created a shielding system where I only focus on the people who have shown me love. I don't care about you if you're talking nonsense. I feel like it's up to you as a person to let that get to you or not. And I get a lot of that because I'm in the tech space where they don't expect to see someone who's black.
NUBUKE
If someone is saying, “Oh my gosh, you're really annoying,” I know I'm not. My positivity has opened a lot of doors for me. You have to step back and see what good being yourself has manifested.
