Lifestyle

Fan Bingbing, Kim K, Florence Pugh: Best and worst dressed of the week

It’s the ultimate battle of the fashion week gowns. See who was the belle of the ball and whose outfit proved beastly

10 July 2023 - 19:31
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Fan Fan Bingbing, Leonie Hanne and Madeleine Arthur attend the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6 2023 in France.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

It was the battle of ball gowns at recent Paris fashion shows. While South Africans brace cold fronts and snow, we see our favourite fashionistas let loose on the sunny spring runways. 

BEST

FAN BINGBING

The celebrated Chinese actress rocked a racy black gown with a high slit. Keeping to a Gothic glamour, she gave us a slicked back ponytail and a striking red lip. The outfit is a masterclass in making a subtle statement without going to extremes.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Is this Kim’s regal era? The reality star arrived at the Dolce & Gabanna show in a puffy romantic gown. Swathed in the purple off-the-shoulder showstopper, she stayed true to her revealing style in the plunging neckline and leggy moments that showed off her Cinderella-inspired heels. The true star is a bejewelled neckpiece that makes this a crowning moment for the reality TV queen.

WORST

FLORENCE PUGH

Perhaps one of the most unfortunate actresses on the red carpet, Florence took a pretty good risk with this look. While she gave us versatility with her buzz cut now in pink, her Valentino look makes her look more like a circus act rather than capturing the whimsy of the brand.

CARDI B

Rarely seen on the worst dressed lists, Cardi’s outfit lacks the finesse required to pull off how it was styled. The dress shows off Gaurav Gupta’s impeccable sculptural creations but the sleeveless version of the gown does not match up with the matte colour finish of the statement piece.

