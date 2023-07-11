Lifestyle

No shower? No problem — here are 5 winter fragrance ideas to stay fresh

Don't let the water stoppage get you down. Unlock the magic of winter by discovering your perfect aromas for the season

11 July 2023 - 16:31 By Thango Ntwasa
Many Joburgers may have to forgo long, warming showers this week, but there are ways to stay smelling fresh.
Image: WARRENGOLDSWAIN/123RF

With the planned water outage in Johannesburg this week threatening our grooming habits, the right smell is just what you need to keep you fresh.

Winter fragrances are not just to keep the body odour at bay, but can also be an indulgence to perk you up when you can't indulge in deep, hot baths or showers.

“Whether you seek warmth and cosiness or a refreshing fragrance, unlocking the ideal fragrance for winter is just a sensory journey away,” says perfumer from the Gold series Shakil Ahmad.

Whether you're new to scent or trying out something different this season, here are Ahmad's top tips to help you embrace the chill of winter.

EMBRACE THE WARMTH

Winter calls for smells that surround you in a comforting embrace. With rich and cosy notes of amber, musk and sandalwood, Gold Series Serendipity can evoke warmth and relaxation, perfect for those cold nights by the fire.

EXPLORE EDIBLE DELIGHTS

Indulge your senses with wintry food fragrances. Scents that showcase sweet and enticing aromas such as chocolate, caramel and coffee, or spicy nutmeg and ginger, will evoke comfort and delight.

SEEK REFRESHING CITRUS

For those seeking a burst of energy and invigoration, citrus-based fragrances are an excellent choice. Notes of bergamot, lemon or grapefruit are refreshing and uplifting and can brighten even the gloomiest days.

EMBRACE SEASONAL MEMORIES

Winter landscapes can be inspiring, and fragrances that capture the essence of the great outdoors can transport you on a chilly morning. Look for woody notes such as pine, combined with hints of crispness or earthy elements. These fragrances bring freshness and nature to your routine.

EXPERIMENT AND PERSONALISE

Fragrances are personal. Take time to explore and experiment with different scents to find the one that complements your personality and style.

