Everything you need to know about the Proudly SA Local Wine Expo

Prison Break Market opens its doors to legions of local winemakers. Here's what you can expect if you've got FOMO

13 July 2023 - 13:19
Wine lovers in for a treat at the Prison Break Market.
Image: 123RF/larisamystock

Who needs water when you have wine? Proudly SA and local winemakers have come to the rescue, bringing a wave of excitement to the parched streets of Johannesburg. On Thursday, wine aficionados, enthusiasts and media flocked to the Prison Break Market in Lonehill for the launch of the Proudly SA Local Wine Expo.

About 30 South African wine brands gathered in one place are ready to tantalise taste buds and awaken the wine lover within you. Of these, more than 70% are women-owned brands. 

Happy Ngidi of Proudly SA said: “We've done the homework and I guarantee you won't be nursing a Monday morning headache.”

Whether you're a seasoned sipper or just dipping your toes into the wine scene, this expo is your golden ticket to an unforgettable time. Forget the fancy jargon and snooty pretensions; here, it's all about discovering new flavours, making friends and having an absolute blast.

New tipples to lift your spirits

We take a look at what’s new on the shelves.
1 week ago

Admission is free, so you can stroll in, explore and savour exceptional wines from the producers themselves. It's a rare chance to chat with passionate winemakers, hear their stories and maybe become their new BFF.

It's an opportunity to learn, connect and help boost the local economy. By filling retailers' shelves with more local wine brands, Proudly SA aims to create jobs and keep the wine flowing. 

So, mark your calendars, Johannesburg is about to witness a wine extravaganza like never before. 

For Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, this is also an opportunity for winemakers to connect with their audience. 

“When we are unique and true to ourselves, magic happens,” Alberts said. 

The Proudly SA Local Wine Expo is your chance to support local winemakers, taste some mind-blowing wines and maybe stumble upon your new favourite bottle. It’s more than just a wine fest; it's a celebration of passion, diversity and the beautiful connections that come from raising our glasses together. Don't miss out on the party of the year from July 13 to 15 at the Prison Break Market.

