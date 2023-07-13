Lifestyle

Five local wines to get you lit this weekend

The Proudly SA Wine Expo celebrates local vintners; here are some top picks you might want to say cheers to over the weekend

13 July 2023 - 15:32
Winemaker Elizabeth Petersen.
Winemaker Elizabeth Petersen.
Image: Leonie Wagner

LIBBY'S PRIDE

Sold in Denmark, China, the UK and Botswana, winemaker Elizabeth Peterson says she chose the lion symbol for its pride and strength. 

“I did not drink because of wines that sit in your cheeks. I told the winemaker I’d love to appreciate wine. I said we need to make a wine that’s easy to drink. My wine is unoaked, fermented with wood chips. It’s smooth and you still get the fruit flavours. It takes to any palate,” says Petersen.

KHULU FINE WINE

Kwanele Nyawo, co-owner and co-founder of Mzansi craft wine.
Kwanele Nyawo, co-owner and co-founder of Mzansi craft wine.
Image: Leonie Wagner

The company started in 2021. Khulu means great or extravagant in Zulu and each bottle has a meaning:

 

  • Izigidi — the MCC means millions 
  • Umqhele — the cabernet sauvignon means the crown 
  • Dumakude — the shiraz means famous in far places 
  • Inala — the Bordeaux style blend means an abundance of goodwill 

BAYEDE

Tshego Rathebe and Michelle van Zyl.
Tshego Rathebe and Michelle van Zyl.
Image: Leonie Wagner

These wines were endorsed by former King Goodwill Zwelithini. What makes this wine unique is the quality; only the best grapes are chosen from the best regions. Each bottle is adorned with beads made by women from KwaZulu-Natal, helping create employment for more than 2,000 women. 

LUC MO WINES

Lucia Motloung, CEO of Luc Mo, and Maxwell Tladi.
Lucia Motloung, CEO of Luc Mo, and Maxwell Tladi.
Image: Leonie Wagner

Each wine is named after a former king or queen of South Africa and is used to tell African stories.  We took time to analyse the grapes and approximated the characteristics of the grapes with the royals.

The Chenin: Queen Sekhothali Mabhena.

CARMEN STEVENS WINERY

Tshepiso Malefane and Muzi Masuku.
Tshepiso Malefane and Muzi Masuku.
Image: Leonie Wagner.

Carmen Stevens was the first person of colour to qualify for the art of winemaking. The winery was established in 2011 in Stellenbosch. Carmen’s personality is in the wine, bold, black and strong. 

The flagship wine, Nemrac, is Carmen spelt backward but also means undefeated. 

J9 WINES

J9 Wines founder, Janine Petersen.
J9 Wines founder, Janine Petersen.
Image: Leonie Wagner

Janine Petersen started her wine brand in 2016 and exports to China, the US and the UK. 

As a child, Janine dreamt of one day owning a wine farm. Many years later, while fighting depression, Janine sold her car and moved back to her parents' home to follow her dream of making good quality wine. For Janine, access to funding is still a challenge as a winemaker of colour. 

“It’s my passion and my story. Standing up for the little people and to see a change in the industry, it’s more than wine.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How does a South African wine estate celebrate its 338th birthday?

How does a South African wine estate celebrate its 338th birthday? By offering tastings of some of their historic vintage wines
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the Proudly SA Local Wine Expo

Prison Break Market opens its doors to legions of local winemakers. Here's what you can expect if you've got FOMO.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Online auction offers wine lovers a taste of long ago — but at a price

Four bottles of wine from the 1800s are up for sale for those wishing for a taste of long ago, auctioneers Strauss & Co Fine Wine Auctions confirmed ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Five local wines to get you lit this weekend Lifestyle
  2. Everything you need to know about the Proudly SA Local Wine Expo Lifestyle
  3. EXPLAINER | Hollywood actors' strike: Which films and TV shows would be hit? Lifestyle
  4. How does a South African wine estate celebrate its 338th birthday? Food
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Tom Cruise makes it possible; local movie 'Trading Places' streams ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN