‘Utter nonsense and rubbish,’ says Miss SA World VP on racism allegations

Carolyn Baldwin Botha speaks out after a video of her allegedly saying the k-word was circulated on Twitter

18 July 2023 - 09:15
Thango Ntwasa Journalist

Women looks at tiara on display.
Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's

While the world of beauty pageants might be full of glitz and glam, the smoke and mirrors can often lift to reveal the most unsavoury details. 

This has been the case for Carolyn Baldwin Botha who has been accused of racism on social media platforms. Botha was apparently appointed as the new head honcho behind the Miss SA World pageant but has faced backlash for her position after an audio clip of her allegedly saying the k-word surfaced on Twitter in a post from a user by the name of Shazz with the Twitter handle @_InkosiYesizwe.

Though TimesLIVE reached out to the user, who was the first to put up the post, they have not replied.

In the audio, Botha can be heard speaking about someone being expected to wait at a “k**fir infested mall” for sanitary products. 

According to Botha, the racism claims are “utter nonsense and rubbish”. She also says the person behind the audio “specialises in voice overs and video production”.

“It is the use of my words. I did not say that sentence. They have spliced wording I have used together,” says Botha, who adds that she has consulted an expert who was able to confirm it for her.

Botha asserts that it is a disgruntled pageant queen she has worked with in the past who has been jealous of the work she has done. This was a drive to supply sanitary products in countries including Swaziland, Mozambique and Botswana among others.

Choosing not to name the pageant queen, Botha also claims that she was defrauded by the former employee and has fraud charges against her. Botha also believes that accounts which have shared the call against her alleged racist comments are fake.

“When you start sharing with social media influencers who love to work on sensationalism, then clearly they are going to share a lot of smut and racism.”

Screengrabs of Botha’s appointment by Miss SA World are also included in the posts. However, the original post seems to have been deleted. Botha says her appointment is pending an investigation.

“Disgruntled beauty queens are the ugliest queens that you can come across,” says Botha. “If I was such a racist, why would I have crowned over 8,000 winners in the last 25 years where the majority are probably African people who refer to me as mommy.”

No comment has been made by Miss SA World at the time of publishing.

