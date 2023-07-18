Lifestyle

WATCH | I won’t sell where I won’t stay: Tbo Touch

The local radio icon walks us through the launch of Touch Mansions.

18 July 2023 - 14:40 By TimesLIVE

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Tbo Touch and estate agency boss Byron Thomas recently launched a real estate company called Touch Mansions Properties.

It has about 30 new apartments in affluent Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

