Broadcaster and entrepreneur Tbo Touch and estate agency boss Byron Thomas recently launched a real estate company called Touch Mansions Properties.
It has about 30 new apartments in affluent Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
WATCH | I won’t sell where I won’t stay: Tbo Touch
The local radio icon walks us through the launch of Touch Mansions.
