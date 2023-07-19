Lifestyle

Police search Nevada home in connection with rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder

19 July 2023 - 07:50 By RACHEL NOSTRANT
A person holds a picture of rapper Tupac Shakur next to his star during its posthumous unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on June 7 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Nevada police have searched a house outside Las Vegas in connection with the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, who was fatally shot in the city, the Las Vegas metropolitan police department said on Tuesday.

No additional information regarding who owned the house or what led police to conduct the search was given.

The department said it “can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17 2023 as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation”

Shakur was wounded in a drive-by shooting on September 7 1996 and died in hospital six days later at the age of 25. No arrests have been made in the case.

The award-winning rapper, activist and actor was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June, having sold more than 75-million records worldwide.

Reuters

