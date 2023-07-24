Lifestyle

Adidas gets $565m in orders for first batch of unsold Yeezy shoes

24 July 2023 - 08:30 By Bharat Govind Gautam
A pair of Yeezy shoes are seen in a Foot Locker store on the day Adidas terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, US, on October 25 2022. File photo.
A pair of Yeezy shoes are seen in a Foot Locker store on the day Adidas terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, US, on October 25 2022. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Adidas has received orders worth more than 508-million euros (about R10.17bn) for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Adidas got orders for 4-million pairs across May and June, more than it expected, and it was unable to meet the demand, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company said in May it would start selling some of the Yeezy shoes from its defunct partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, at the end of May and planned to donate some of the proceeds to organisations fighting anti-Semitism and racism.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kanye’s sushi stunt gives SA serious Kenny K vibes

American rapper Kanye West has been criticised for serving sushi on a naked woman at a birthday celebration his daughter was also attending.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ivy Parked! Adidas ends partnership with Beyoncé — WSJ

Adidas has ended its fashion partnership with Beyoncé, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Michael Jordan's kicks sell for R40m

A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record $2.2m on Tuesday, making them the most valuable ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Adidas to slash dividend after Kanye West split

Adidas will slash its 2022 dividend, it said on Wednesday, warning that a split with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West could push it this year ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock

Bjorn Gulden has delivered probably the gloomiest welcome message of his career as Adidas heads for its first annual loss in more than 30 years
Sport
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Adidas gets $565m in orders for first batch of unsold Yeezy shoes Lifestyle
  2. What's on this week? Lifestyle
  3. New York, New York, it has wonderful food Food
  4. Miami pops: for all who love art, design, celeb spotting & after-parties Travel
  5. 'They Cloned Tyrone', 'Endeavour' & 'The Bear': Five things to stream now Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community